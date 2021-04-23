Book Review: Weak Strongman

My last couple of posts have focused on bad writing about Russia, so today I’d like to talk about something rather better – Timothy Frye’s new book Weak Strongman: The Limits of Power in Putin’s Russia. I have my quibbles with some of what Frye has to say, but in general this is a big step up in quality from most of what I read about modern Russia.
Frye is a political scientist who divides his time between Columbia University in New York and the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. As might be expected of someone working in such respectably liberal institutions, Frye isn’t altogether a fan of the Russian state. It would be wrong to say that his book is a positive take on contemporary Russian government. But it is, one might say, a sort of nuanced negativity. For it avoids, and even confronts, the more extreme condemnations of Russia that have become the norm in Western discourse. And that makes it a little unusual.
Weak Strongman is an attempt to show how Russian government works. My quibble number one would be that it very much assumes that Western liberal democracy is both liberal and democratic and constitutes if not the optimal form of government then as least the optimum we’ve come up with yet, and that the Russian state is a deviation from this norm and as such sub-optimal. Frye takes it for granted that we all agree that Russia is ‘non-democratic’, but never defines what he means by democracy. All of which is to say that he approaches the problem of Russian government very much from the perspective of Western liberalism. That doesn’t mean that he’s wrong – I’m a Western liberal myself, and I kind of share his assumptions, but still, people who don’t, might find themselves objecting.
Anyway, Frye notes that most Western analysts resort to one of two explanations as to why Russia is ‘non-democratic’. The first is that it is all the fault of the evil dictator, Vladimir Putin. The second is that it is an inevitable product of Russia’s history and culture – Russia is simply doomed to authoritarianism. Frye dismissses both of these and instead argues that it is better to look at Russia through the lens of political theory as an example of a ‘personalist autocracy’. Seen this way, he says, Russian government displays characteristics that are common to the breed, and can be seen in other personalist autocracies such as Venezuela and Hungary.
Here, I must butt in with quibble no. 2. ‘Personalist autocracy’ seems an awfully broad phenomenon to me. Can you really lump Russia and, say, Turkmenistan, in one model? Or Hungary and Turkmenistan? And wouldn’t Tsarist Russia count as a personalist autocracy? But to say that Tsarist Russia and 21st century Russia have similar polities strikes me as way off the mark. The differences far outweigh the similarities, I think.
That said, I’m not an expert in poli. sci. models, so these are just thoughts that came into my head as I went along. They’d need deeper discussion than I can manage here. Suffice it to say that Frye says that Russia is typical of the personalist autocratic model and that this explains a lot about how it operates.
In particular, he says, personalist autocracies are not totalitarian states in which the ruler has absolute power and seeks to control all of society. Rather, autocrats have to balance multiple factors and make trade-offs that severely constrain what they can do. For instance, they have to trade off the need for freedom and personal initiative with the danger that too much freedom will lead to their downfall; the needs of the economy as a whole with the need to pay off the important persons and institutions that keep them in power; the need for free elections to legitimize their rule with the danger that too free elections will provide the wrong result; and so on.
Here, I have to mention quibble no. 3. Don’t the leaders of liberal democracies have to engage in very similar trade-offs? Between say, the economic benefit of the nation as a whole, and the economic interests of core voters and lobby groups?
It would be useful to know what the difference is in this regard between different types of political systems. That said, Frye does provide some interesting examples of how these trade-offs operate in a Russian context – how, for instance, the Kremlin tries to keep electoral cheating to a minimum but doesn’t avoid it entirely, and also resorts to methods of manipulation that don’t constitute direct electoral fraud but do artificially constrain opposition – for instance, by preventing unwanted candidates from registering.
Along the way, Frye tells some fascinating stories. For instance, he cites research that shows that ‘firms with CEOs who won a seat in the regional legislature boosted their company’s revenue over a term in office by 60 percent and their profitability by 15 percent relative to those firm owners who also ran for a seat and lost.’ This was because their firms were much more successful in winning state contracts. Power and profit, in other words, are intimately connected. They are everywhere, of course, but I suspect not always quite so blatantly.
Frye makes sure not to overstate the problems he highlights. There is political repression in modern Russia, he says, but ‘it does not reach into every corner of daily life.’ ‘Moscow is in many respects a more pleasant place to live and work than it was even ten years ago. … Outside Moscow, progress has been slower yet still tangible.’ Yes, the state manipulates the media, says Frye, but its not that effective – you can manipulate the way people think about foreign affairs but not about things they know about – e.g. the state of the economy. And in any case, some free media still exists. And yes, Russia does try to ‘influence’ and ‘interfere’ in other countries’ politics, but it’s very marginal – ‘vastly more disinformation about US elections emanates from domestic than from foreign sources’; etc.
So, you see what I meant by ‘nuanced negativity’. Frye’s definitely of the view that all is not well in the state of Russia, but he’s careful to stick to what he can justify with proper data and not to resort to the kind of extreme exaggerations that typify so much contemporary commentary.
The overall conclusion is that Russia suffers from the same weaknesses as other personalist autocracies, above all weak institutions. The result is widespread inefficiency.
I’m happy enough with that as a conclusion. After all, the idea that Russia is a weak state not a strong one is an argument I’ve used myself. But the historian in me does feel a need to quibble again. Is it really the case that autocracy creates weak institutions, or is the other way around, that autocracy is the reaction to weak institutions? Of course, it could be a bit of both, but I tend to view it more the second way.
Quibbles, though, are just quibbles, not outright objections. As studies of Russia go, this is one of the better ones I’ve read of late – well-informed and relatively balanced, avoiding extremes. I’m not 100% convinced by the model, but it’s not without value, and there are some useful snippets of information in the book. I certainly learnt from it. That’s good enough for me.
11 thoughts on “Book Review: Weak Strongman”
“All of which is to say that he approaches the problem of Russian government very much from the perspective of Western liberalism. ”
And he actually believe that “liberalism” is still a going concern in any “Western” country, which I prefer to call for accuracies sake “NATO” nations, as they adhere to a common doctrine and worldview where antagonism to anything Chinese or Russian is part of the cult(ure), and the combination of Neoliberalism and Neoconservatism is the reigning doctrine:
“Today, neoliberal is used to refer to someone who bills themselves as a liberal but promotes ideas that actually inhibit individuals’ well-being….
Between neoconservative and neoliberal, then, the neo prefix means not “new” but “disingenuous.” The neocon cloaks right-wing barbarism to make it seem less threatening; the neoliberal poses as a liberal while actually being a right-winger. The “neo” prefix now also carries a whiff of racist, in that both neoliberals and neoconservatives dissent from the liberal consensus on race issues, with neither in line with the idea that whites are stained by “privilege.” From “new” to a moralist sneer—this is how meanings evolve. The original ideological positions survive, and impose their meanings on the words created to move beyond them.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/05/history-of-neoliberal-meaning/528276/
So please tell me where your “liberal democratic ideas” still hold sway on deeper analysis of the politics of NATO nations? Where is your liberal democracy actually practised? And this Mr. Frye has the audacity to judge another country on what basis? By pretending it still exist in whatever country within NATO ‘s circle?
I also like to point out this, as it tells the actual situation of so called democratic countries and bears repeating as it is an actual description of power relations in a so called democracy as the US and the idealistic BS published by Mr. Frye:
“Economic Elites Economic-Elite Domination theories do rather well in our analysis, even though our findings probably understate the political influence of elites. Our measure of the preferences of wealthy or elite Americans……..is probably less consistent with the relevant preferences than are our measures of the views of ordinary citizens or the alignments of engaged interest groups. Yet we found substantial estimated effects even when using this imperfect measure. The real-world impact of elites upon public policy may be still greater.
By directly pitting the predictions of ideal-type theories against each other within a single statistical model…pendent variables for nearly two
thousand policy issues), we have been able to produce some striking findings. One is the nearly total failure of “median voter” and other Majoritarian Electoral Democracy theories.
When the preferences of economic elites and the stands of organized interest groups are controlled for, the preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule, near-zero, statistically non-significant impact upon public policy.”
As to “constraining” electoral choice: ask American non mainstream parties how they are constraint in arguing their ideas in the public arena throughout an election campaign
“Power and profit, in other words, are intimately connected. They are everywhere, of course, but I suspect not always quite so blatantly.”
I wonder: are you actually aware of the scandals in our beloved Canada?
The SNC Lavalin, the Sponsorship scandal? Tunagate to name a few>
And about the close connection between the Government/Military and Industry, MIC for short in the USA? Various Scandals between Industry in Germany, the present Tory government in the UK etc etc. Not blatant?
Are you trying to be funny?
No contest between “the weak strongman” and the popularity challenged (in his country of origin) dissident who gets a disproportionate amount of outside propping.
Likewise, with some of the stuff not getting propped here and elsewhere – CNN, BBC and JRL included.
The real dissidents are the ones not getting the attention as their efforts are targetted:
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0126
Excerpt –
“SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS
As a result of today’s designations, all property and interests in property of these targets that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. Additionally, any entities 50 percent or more owned by one or more designated persons are also blocked. In addition, financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to secondary sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action.”
****
Mischievously written and shouldn’t apply to my favorite American citizens who contribute (write) for that venue. The aforementioned present reasoned fact based commentary, as opposed to the unchallenged lying drivel put out by the likes of Everlyn Farkas and Ben Hodges.
Seeking to unite Americans and supporting a democratic society is a quite Orwellian pursuit for some.
“the popularity challenged (in his country of origin) dissident who gets a disproportionate amount of outside propping.”
as to that a comment that I find timely by Doctorow:
“With all due respect, I must tell you frankly that you have been duped by fellow intellectuals who are themselves the knaves of the Russia-bashers, the Ugly Americans who populate the governing political elite of the United States in both parties. To put it less formally, you don’t know your ass from your elbow when it comes to current Russian politics, when it comes to who is who and what is what. But this ignorance has not prevented your barging in precisely in the spirit of political correctness as it is practiced by the Collective West. Shame on you, Mr. Coetzee.”
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/04/24/an-open-letter-to-author-uk-booker-prize-laureate-john-coetzee-regarding-alexei-navalny/“
I do not see my post where I argued against the assumptions by Mr, Frye, but my point is simply:
how anyone who does not see and acknowledge first the deep seated flaws of the system they live and argue from within has the right and capacity to analyse a system of a foreign country and comparing such with their idealized version of so called “liberal” democracies they inhabit that are neither liberal (whatever definition one wants to use) and where democracy is limited to an election cycle and where corruptible and often corrupted representatives control policies, themselves controlled by powerful industrial and financial elites setting the boundaries of their political decision making.
peter, perhaps it would be helpful if there were more academics and professors like mr. frye who were willing to critique our own society. and political system.. perhaps there are not very many of these… if not, i wonder why that is?? at any rate, i appreciate pauls observations on the book and think you are right to draw attention to what appears to me as well as an inherent weakness in our own system of providing a potentially brutal and devastating critique of our supposed superiority in this regard..
it seems to me what we had 40 or 50 years ago has been slowly and steadily eroded and in jeopardy of being lost completely…. it is so much easier to talk of the apparent weaknesses of other countries, then our own.. i think this is part of the point you are trying to make… apologies if i am mistaken in this.. the fact the financial systems and institutions put in place via the bretton woods agreement after ww 2 – imf, world bank, bis, and other organizations like the un and etc, have all skewed in favour towards the usa, and to a lesser extent some other world powers also plays into this.. the world is changing and the loss of a unipolar world into a multipolar one evokes unease and angst.. it seems a fairly shallow response to express this unease by projecting negatively onto countries that seem set to take on more significant leadership rolls on the world stage some time later into the 21st century – russia and china being 2 examples that come to my mind..
“…but never defines what he means by democracy”
Why, it’s easy: ‘democracy’ is a political system where at least 60% of the population disapprove of their legislature, and (roughly) 50% hate the head of government.
Any place where 60+ percent of the governed are happy with the head of their government is ‘authoritarian’.
The problem with political “science “ is precisely that it is not science. People like Frye, who are basically political operatives, talk about “theories”and “models”, but these are just meaningless empty labels they make up as they go. Case in point is “personalist autocracy”. It has no discernible meaning other than a label for the extremely heterogeneous group of countries the US/West has a problem with: Russia, Hungary, Turkey, Venezuela are mentioned above (but not Saudi Arabia and other tyrannies the West is comfortable with). Real sciences have useful and meaningful definitions and concepts like “acceleration” or “impedance”.
As a Hungarian natural scientist, who have lived in the West half his life, I have come to the conclusion that Western capitalism, even the liberal kind, is incapable of peaceful coexistence with any other political system. People talk about white supremacism, but it’s better described as Western supremacism. Bubble-dweller Westerners just think everybody else outside their bubble is a mumbling evil idiot. This self-serving ideology then gives them the right to colonize and “civilize” the peoples of faraway lands. This worldview just oozes from Frye’s book too. I even wonder if this Russia “expert” Frye speaks Russian at all. Probably not, but this is what passes for expertise in the West.
Dear Paul,
Regarding the conclusion, “ The overall conclusion is that Russia suffers from the same weaknesses as other personalist autocracies, above all weak institutions. The result is widespread inefficiency.”
As with most things in Russia, this comes down to bad PR. I would argue that this is a stereotype that does not apply fully to Russia these days, at a federal level.
Differently to places such as Venezuela, where all the top jobs are for friends and loyalists, or even Turkey, where Erdogan’s son-in-law becomes the country’s finance minister, Putin has surrounded himself skilled, competent technocrats such as Mishustin, Sobianin, or Nibulina.
They have streamlined and digitized large parts of the Russian state. As a result, corruption becomes more challenging, as the citizen does not deal anymore with a human directly, and the state can increase its revenues and ability to operate.
The best example is the tax authority, Nalog. It reminds me of Singapore for its efficiency, customer-centricity, and speed. It is getting tough to hide income from the Russian tax authorities, as they see all the movements in your bank account in real-time.
Even the Financial Times, which is no fan of Russia or Putin, has written praising articles about Nalog. For example here
“ Russia’s role in producing the taxman of the future
Aimed at shopkeepers rather than oligarchs, Moscow has the technology to record and tax real-time transactions.”
https://www.google.ru/amp/s/amp.ft.com/content/38967766-aec8-11e9-8030-530adfa879c2
Another example is how Western media maligned widespread CCTV systems across Moscow have had tangible results in apprehending criminals at the metro or enforcing traffic fines.
I do not doubt that many Russian regions have widespread inefficiency and corruption, but this is changing and is something where Putin does not get any credit at all. Instead, we read about “Soviet crumbling structures,” “sluggish bureaucracy,” and “pervasive corruption” whenever western observers talk about the state of the Russian state.
These days, it is instead a country such as Germany that I associate with state inefficiency, with its widespread use of fax machines, reliance on paper, and excessive bureaucracy, as anyone who needs to make a tax declaration, get a construction permit, or even get registered in a city such as Berlin can confirm.
“Another example is how Western media maligned widespread CCTV systems across Moscow have had tangible results in apprehending criminals at the metro or enforcing traffic fines.”
again, critique of others without acknowledging ones own country’s flaws:
The United States has 15.28 CCTV cameras every 100 individuals, followed by China with 14.36 and the United Kingdom with 7.5. Other top 10 countries include Germany with 6.27 cameras per 100 individuals, Netherlands 5.8, Australia 4, Japan 2.72, France 2.46 and South Korea 1.99.
India, Russia, and Brazil have reported data about their CCTV Cameras in just some cities. This is why the results will be surprisingly below the average of other countries. Russia has around 196,000 CCTV cameras installed between Moscow and St. Petersburg.
https://aithority.com/news/top-10-countries-and-cities-by-number-of-cctv-cameras/
or by city:
Tokyo, Japan – 39,504 cameras for 37,393,129 people = 1.06 cameras per 1,000 people
Delhi, India – 429,500 cameras for 30,290,396 people = 14.18 cameras per 1,000 people
Shanghai, China – 1,000,000 cameras for 27,058,480 people = 36.96 cameras per 1,000 people
São Paulo, Brazil – 4,823 cameras for 22,043,028 people = 0.22 cameras per 1,000 people
Mexico City, Mexico – 87,000 cameras for 21,782,378 people = 3.99 cameras per 1,000 people
Dhaka, Bangladesh – 16,000 cameras for 21,005,860 people = 0.76 cameras per 1,000 people
Cairo, Egypt – 750 cameras for 20,900,604 people = 0.04 cameras per 1,000 people
Beijing, China – 1,150,000 cameras for 20,462,610 people = 56.20 cameras per 1,000 people
Mumbai, India – 9,800 cameras for 20,411,274 people = 0.48 cameras per 1,000 people
Osaka, Japan – 2,120 cameras for 19,165,340 people = 0.11 cameras per 1,000 people
https://aithority.com/news/top-10-countries-and-cities-by-number-of-cctv-cameras/
Moscow doesn’t even show up among the top 20…
I think the biblical advice still holds true:
Matthew 7.5:
Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.
@Peter, do not tell Western media that the so-called “authoritarian tech” is pervasive in our pristine Western democracies.
I really have to thank you for your book review of Richard Connolly’s book RUSSIA’s RESPONSE TO SANCTIONS. This sounds like another book well worth a read because no man rules alone and it is very evident to all but the ignorant and the obtuse that Russia is a very different place from how it was under Brezhnev much less Stalin. Any dictator (it is an almost exclusively male preserve) needs a coalition to keep him in power and when you have a country and system such as exists in Russia this is very broad indeed. Putin is also constrained, in a good way, because he significantly broadened the set of elite and ‘mass’ stakeholders in the system. This means he has to balance a lot of competing priorities. It also explains why Putin’s ministers are at dully competent or even very good like Lavrov. In a country as vast as Russia he cannot hope to overview everything at once and is dependent on competent subordinates – who also are hopefully representative of key interest groups – to actually ensure that anything gets done.
