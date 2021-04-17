One thought on “Crosstalking Ukraine”

  1. I really like RR. His comment about “Russophobia” starting in 1917 is quite disagreeable.

    The Russian government’s relationship with the Donbass rebel leadership is something that the Kiev regime, neocons and neolibs have been thinking about, relative to when the 1990s era Yugoslav government stopped its support for the Krajina and Bosnian Serbs.
    Related:

    https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/04/14/cnn-blatant-disinformation-about-russia-ukraine-activity/

    As for the Nagorno-Karabkh reference made by some, consider the Donbass as a kind of reverse, in the form of imaginingg Armenia with greater Russian support (along the lines of Donbass) with the Azeris not getting as much assistance from Turkey.

