Opinion polls suggest that a) most Russians don’t believe that Alexei Navalny was poisoned, and b) far more Russians think that his imprisonment is fair than think it is unfair.
Why is this?
I discuss various theories in my latest piece for RT, which you can read here. Possible answers include:
a. Russians’ brains have been addled by state propaganda.
b. ‘The slave soul of the Russians’, which makes them resent anything that represents freedom.
c. Navalny himself – just not a very likeable guy.
d. Navalny’s association with the liberal opposition, a group that, in light of the experience of the 1990s, is considered by many to be irredeemably corrupt, as well as lackeys of the West.
e. Crying wolf – Russians don’t trust the source of the story that Navalny was poisoned, i.e. the West. This may be due to the extreme hyperbole that Western media and politicians have used in recent years.
Take your pick as to which you think is correct.
5 thoughts on “Why Aren’t More Russians Sympathetic to Navalny?”
Professor,
Why do you feel it’s okay to list those racist stereotypes (a) and (b)?
Indeed. Replace “Russians” by e.g. “Jews” or, God forbid,”Blacks” in statement (b) and you may be in for serious trouble.
Of course, in RT article itself, it is clearly stated that (b) is a “popular answer among Russian liberals”. Yet, not everyone reading this blog post will click on the link or read that article through. Obviously, Russian readers of this blog are unlikely to miss the sarcasm, however, as listed above, (b) does seriously grate on the ears.
So, Paul, just a friendly advice – phrasing/referencing such statements a bit clearer is probably a good idea.
Obviously knowing that he has 1-2% support generally and that his crimes are actually fraud on a French company, not something made up by Putin, has some effect.
I think you are skipping the point of all the hustling over Navalny. The point is to boost the reputation of his handlers in the west, and allow them to brag what a great job they are doing (as they burn their fading asset and move on to new targets). No one is seeking to impress Russians or ordinary westerners.
Navalny’s education and whatever possible involvement with the CIA while attending Yale Univresity may also make Russians understandably skeptical of him.
