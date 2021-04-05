IS Russia About to Invade Ukraine?

Short answer – No. The press has been full of hype this past week about an alleged ‘massing’ of the Russian army near the Ukrainian border, although the number of troops involved (supposedly about 4,000) is well below that needed for an invasion force. I discuss the issue in a new article for RT, that you can read here.
Suffice to say, as so often, the hype is overblown. If Russia does attack Ukraine, it won’t be something that happens out of the blue. The only credible scenario for such an attack would be if the Ukrainian army launched an all-out assault on the rebel forces in Donbass, killing large numbers of civilians. Were such an assault to take place, the possibility of Russian intervention is quite high. It would be catastrophic for Ukraine, whose army would almost certainly be crushed in short measure. Imagine what happened in Georgia in 2008 – the result would be much the same.
The consequences would also be bad for Russia – not only because of the inevitable loss of life, but because one can imagine that it would lead to an almost total severing of relations with the West. It’s best for everybody that this scenario be avoided. This means that Western powers should do what they can to make it clear to Ukraine that they would not support it in the event of war, and that Ukraine should not therefore attempt to regain its lost territories in Donbass by force. I don’t get the sense that they are doing this. If so, it is very regrettable.
Hopefully, sanity will prevail in Kiev. As I mention in my article, there seems to be some awareness of the risks. I reckon that the probability of all-out war is fairly low. But the fact that we are even talking of the possibility is a sign of how dangerous the situation has become.
Good analysis, Professor.
Unfortunately, the probability of Ukraine attacking Donbass is rather high right now, especially after Zelensky was recently granted a sacred phone call with his Lord and Master, a demented Joseph Biden.
Biden told Zelensky that he would enjoy unconditional support from Washington against Russia, thus effectively giving the green light to attack Donbass (as Zelensky will interpret if he’s an idiot).
The risk is that Zelensky the Clown will fall into the same trap as Saakashvili the Megalomaniac; that he will interpret Biden’s mumblings as “NATO will come to our aid after the war starts.” He might believe that if he attacks Donbass, and Russia counter-attacks, then NATO will become fully engaged, roar to the rescue, and defeat Russia on the ground.
So, the probably scenario is:
Zelensky will order his army to attack Donbass, to re-take it once and for all. Smart analysts believe that the Ukrainian plan is a feint and bluff, then Blitzkrieg operation pushing all the way to the Russian border in the course of 24 hours.
Russian counter-strategy is likely: Let them actually take the border, let them think they won, keep our powder dry, Wait for it, wait for it…. Donbass residents will be forced to suffer many horrors and deaths and fight it out on their own for a period of two or three days. In order to prove to the world that the Ukrainians attacked first.
Having made its moral case, Russia will then launch the big counter-offensive and drive the Ukrainians back. all the way to Odessa, and beyond.
That’s what the scenario is shaping up to look like.
In the end, neither America nor NATO will lift a finger for the Ukraine.
Which will find itself much diminished in the end.
That’s one prediction, which I personally consider “highly likely”. The nasty part is that (I predict) the Donbass people will have to to suffer on the cross and lose many precious civilian lives, in order to prove their victimhood to the world. Which won’t believe them anyhow, but at least there will be a record and a log of events, for the sake of future generations of historians.
“The consequences would also be bad for Russia – not only because of the inevitable loss of life, but because one can imagine that it would lead to an almost total severing of relations with the West.”
Maybe not so bad. Merkel and Macron haven’t been so running dog in sync with the US neocon/neolib crowd.
Hopefully, Matt Gaetz will be found to be okay, or okay enough. In a Fox News segment, he said that it shouldn’t be assumed that Ukraine is always right in its disagreements with Russia.
Where are the Ukrainian people?
Where is their voice in this ?
They can’t all be supporters of war on their own people in the Donbas?
Are they all closer neo Nazi?
They elected Zelensky in a landslide – can I assume he is popular with these policies?
What do the other European countries such as Hungary and Romania and Poland who have their own vested interests in Ukraine think ?
Even Turkey thinks it has a claim on Crimea
At this point Russia has to think about its own security- Europe is not a friend they have shown they don’t care about Russia just this NATO expansion ideology.
Europe will follow USA
