Institutionalizing the West

On Saturday I took part in an online conference organized by the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute on the topic “Why Canada Should Leave NATO,” which you can watch on Facebook here . Note that the conference title was not phrased as a question! To be honest, I was a bit of a fish out of water, ideologically speaking, in this group, but it gave me a chance to develop my ideas on the topic of NATO in light of some recent reading I’ve been doing.
I mentioned a few posts ago that I was in the process of reading some works on late Soviet thought and the origins of perestroika, for instance Robert English’s book “Russia and the Idea of the West.” What I got out of all that is that among dissidents and what one might call “enlightened bureaucrats” of the late Soviet era, there was a strong desire to “return to the West” as it were. A certain element within the Soviet intelligentsia, some of whom were to strongly influence the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, wished to end what they considered to be their country’s isolation from the West, and to reintegrate with it, so that Russia could again become a “European” country.
In another book I read last week, Daniel Thomas’ “The Helsinki Effect,” Thomas shows how this desire then collided with the fact that the Soviet Union had agreed in 1975 to include human rights in the Helsinki Final Act. With this, human rights became a norm of international relations, leading to a situation in which Soviet reformers who wanted to “return to Europe” concluded that such a return was impossible without a liberalization of the Soviet Union, to bring the country into conformity with these new international standards.
Thomas thus concludes that Western pressure on human rights did have an effect on the Soviet leadership. But I think that one needs to go one step further. It had this effect only because there was an influential element within the Soviet leadership that yearned to be part of the West and believed that if it did the West wanted it would be appropriately rewarded. This situation, I think, is not the case to day.
Sadly for the Soviet reformers, it didn’t work out the way they wanted. The Soviet Union reformed, then collapsed, but it never became part of the West. In fact, something else happened.
Historically speaking, the West has never been a real thing, in the sense of actually existing anywhere other than in peoples’ minds. The West – and more narrowly, Europe – has been more of an idea than anything else. As such it was always possible for Russia to be part of it, if it so chose.
Moreover, politically Europe was always divided. Alliances came and went in ever changing combinations, and Russia could be part of the European network of international relations as one of the members of this continually fluctuating system. When the Iron Curtain came down across Europe in the late 1940s, the situation changed, with Europe divided into two rigid blocs. But the collapse of communism seemed to provide an opportunity for Russia to once again join in the wider European system.
What actually happened, though, was something different. The institutions of Western Europe – the EU and NATO – spread eastwards up to Russia’s borders, in effect dividing Europe into two pieces – “Europe” and Russia. In the process, the West, which had previously only been an idea, became institutionalized, and institutionalized in such a way as to permanently exclude Russia.
We are therefore now in an entirely new historical situation – something that I don’t think that most people understand. The problem with EU and NATO expansion is not that they threaten Russia, but that they have institutionalized the dichotomy between Russia and the West. This has serious implications.
There is no point in modern-day Russian reformers arguing like their Soviet forebears that that they need to change the way that the Russian government operates in order to facilitate Russia’s “return to Europe”. Such a return is now impossible. For the same reason, it’s naïve of people in the West to imagine that the human rights agenda today can have the same impact that it did in the 1970s and 1980s. Beyond that, the institutionalizing of the West can in the long term only weaken Russians’ sense that they are Western, and so weaken also their desire to seek the West’s approval.
This is, of course, not an irreversible process. For now, Russia for the most part still looks West. But the more the institutionalized West seeks to exclude Russia, and the more that the new Iron Curtain solidifies, the harder it will be to convince Russians that they have a European future. In this context, it’s difficult to see how a new generation of Westernizing reformers could come to power in the way of the enlightened bureaucrats of Gorbachev’s era.
Of course, few people saw Gorbachev and co. coming, so you never know. It could yet happen. But I wouldn’t bet the house on it. The situation now is very different, and in some respects not for the better.
12 thoughts on “Institutionalizing the West”
Russia! Take a look at the West and run fast in the opposite direction.
The question is if the west will shake of the anglo-american rentier elite and choose mixed-economy low-debt civilization with the Ru-Cn-Ir bloc
https://www.unz.com/pescobar/how-eurasia-will-be-interconnected/
https://thealtworld.com/pepe_escobar/in-quest-of-a-multi-polar-world
Isn’t there a school of thought that holds that Russia is Europe that the West is not? The third Rome. The defender of European traditions against decadence, cultural decline, self-destructive behavior, etc.
These days it sometimes (more and more often) feels like a reasonable attitude. So, perhaps Canada could “join in” and “return to Europe”.
This is a common attitude among Russian conservatives – ‘Europe has become decadent and ceased to be European. We are the true inheritors of European values! As such, it is our mission is to save Europe from itself.’
If I’m not offhand mistaken, Lavrov (following very recent three way Russian, German and French talks regarding Ukraine) said “we Europeans” (or something meaning the same) are concerned about provocative moves to incite violence within the former Ukrainian SSR.
He wasn’t referring to any supposed provocations from the Russian side.
“the institutionalizing of the West can in the long term only weaken Russians’ sense that they are Western, and so weaken also their desire to seek the West’s approval.”
The desire does not only seem to be weak, but the idea of Russa being a European country barely seems to exist:
https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2021/03/even-levada-can-not-lie-here.html
“A recent poll by the Levada Center, a research group branded a ‘foreign agent’ by Moscow, revealed that only 29 percent of Russians consider Russia to be a European country, which represents a drastic decline from 52 percent in 2008. A generational shift is underway, as younger Russians lead the way in dismissing the European identity of their country, with those aged 18 to 24 polling at only 23 percent.”
That’s a mistake IMO if factually true. Gives support to the anti-Russian view in the West, which is wrong about Russia relative to Europe.
The EU has high jacked the actual meaning of being European.
Russia is still suffering from a Stalinist hangover. The Old Regime clung onto this ideology long past its expiry date. The tension that built up was resolved – under pressure – with the collapse of the state structure in a very short time. Just as Trotsky said it would only it took longer in time to reach that crisis.
The point is there isn’t any other stable route or path for Russia to proceed along. It is really socialism or barbarism. The Ukraine has chosen barbarism. Russia has chosen to lean or rely upon Chinese Stalinism or state capitalism. Because without the physical and economic association with it then Russia would be just a bigger Ukraine. In the absence of a China, Russia would not be strong enough to avoid the siren’s call of ruin. While Putin is a Lenin-like leader of great strength he would not be enough to stabilize Russia were it not for the ascending power of China.
The U.S. deteriorates into its own late-stage Stalinism. Sort of. The EU and UK slide into their slough of despond. The ‘West’ is and always was a mirage construct. All Russia has to do is steer a stable course and buddy up to China. The gravity of history will tend to sort this all out in due course. Russia will edge back towards collective ownership of the means of production whether it understands the process or not. And the U.S. will slide into its own barbarism towards which end it is already moving along very smartly.
As the great Tom Lehrer put it – in the 1960s: “In German and English, I’ve learned how to count down and I’m learning Chinese” said Wernher von Braun.
>In this context, it’s difficult to see how a new generation of Westernizing reformers could come to power in the way of the enlightened bureaucrats of Gorbachev’s era.
“Westernizing reformers” don’t make sense anymore. In those early days many had an illusion that the US&Co would welcome Russia as an equal partner. It’s become clear quite a while ago that the collective West can only accept Russia as a sidekick, anything beside such a role is out of the question.
Now the only way out of this is a “Gorbachev” in the West. This won’t happen w/o some deep crisis.
For the more or less marginalized masses of intelligentzia thinkers, “Europe” and “West” were always mutually indistinguishable things – perhaps, the legacy from olden times when Russian Tsardom did not extend past Pskov and Smolensk (approximately the western borders of current Russia). Now the educated people know the difference very well. The idea of “West” lies at very core of the European civilization, and many achievements of the entire world is associated with it, especially industrialized civilization as we know it. It is natural that many countries look towards West – not because they want to do like they say, but because they want to do what the West does.
This core of that idea doesn’t belong to Europe anymore, not exclusively, not since it’s been burned by two total wars and torn between the winners, and if anybody wants to resuscitate what is left of it in the Europe, they would have to start with abolishing their total dependence of US military and economic might. They may as well try to use some of the experience of Russia, which has been declared clinically dead too many times to count.
“European” ideas and sensibilities seem to be more simple and historically based, and if anybody would ask me how I understand them it is more or less the following: “If your country is west of mine, our attitude may vary, but if you are to the east, we are to conquer you dirty barbarians as soon as we deal with out treacherous neighbours.” Every century or so, another European nation, who for some reason managed to unite enough forces under their banner, decides that instead of solving their major and pressing problems and dealing with major opponents, it is more important to liquidate a minor obstacle at the east reaches of their empire so to proceed to the glorious future unhindered.
Main problem with “West” is not so much Europe as the United States. USA is the source of most of the conflict and violence in the world.
It is beyond my imagination how Soviet “reformers” could ever have regarded this Empire as anything other than sheer evil. Especially after seeing what they did in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia (1970’s), and then creating Al Qaeda (1980’s), one of the most evil organizations ever. How could the Soviet leaders look at this and NOT feel repulsed?
I already know the answer to my own question: They were enticed by the consumer goods. At that time, America could manufacture anything, and pretty cheaply, and fairly good quality. It was for that, not because of ephemeral “human rights”, the Stalinist bureaucracy and Nomenklatura were enticed by “Western” values. Not unlike the “Sausage Emigres” who abandoned and betrayed their country for better sausages.
But Russia is not a Western country.
Russia is Russia.
