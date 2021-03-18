I’m on a roll this week, with two more things for you to read and listen to.
First, I am interviewed on the Curious Task Podcast on the ‘Is Russia a Threat to Democracy’. You can listen to it here: Ep. 85: Paul Robinson — Is Russia a Threat to Democracy? (podbean.com)
Second, I have written yet another article for RT, this time marking the 7th anniversary of the annexation/reunification of Crimea. You can read that here: Seven years after Crimea rejoined Russia, Western leaders are fooling themselves if they hope peninsula can ever return to Ukraine — RT Russia & Former Soviet Union
Happy listening and reading!
Of course Crimea was, is and will remain a part of Russia:
https://www.academia.edu/37358188/Michael_Averko_Consistency_and_Reality_Lacking_on_Crimea
Andreas Umland posted it without follow-up. In other instances, he has given direct replies to pieces that he’s in disagreement with.
Another and quicker way of getting to that piece;
https://www.eurasiareview.com/07092018-consistency-and-reality-lacking-on-crimea-analysis/
Why would Western leaders hope peninsula returns to Ukraine? Leaders of Turkey may have some interests one way or the other, but people like Macron, Johnson, Biden-Harris?
By itself, it makes no difference to them. And for geopolitical games, surely they would much prefer having it ‘annexed’ and ‘occupied’, being the bone of contention between Russia and Ukraine — rather then being returned to Ukraine, Russian client state.
Er, actually, there is a very good strategic reason why NATO wants Crimea. Something called “Sebastopol” and something called “The Black Sea!”
You are correct that Turkey thinks Crimea belongs to it. But I think NATO as a whole (i.e., America) would prefer it goes back to pro-NATO Ukraine. So they can build their American naval base there and control the Black Sea.
Right, but that’s a catch22: NATO-client Ukraine – no Crimea in Ukraine. Russian-client Ukraine or Ukraine part of RF – well, it’s a possibility. Like I said: by itself, it’s neither here nor there.
Of course if they really do hope so desperately to return Crimea to Ukraine, they probably should try to facilitate unification of Ukraine and Russia.
Professor Robinson in podcast: “Russian democracy is more flawed than, say, Canadian democracy…”
Haha, oh well, I guess I can’t blame you for being a patriot!
But in what kind of democracy (playing the devil’s advocate here) do the citizens not even get to formulate their own foreign policy?
I kinda look back nostalgically to 1812 when Canadians actually whipped American butts and made their point: “Stay out of our business!”
Since then, not so much….
Meanwhile, in other breaking news:
Putin just challenged Biden to a live debate that would be beamed around the world! This is the modern equivalent of Achilles vs Hector live duel in front of the gates of Troy.
Except that one of them is a demented plagiaristic fool.
That is why the debate will never happen.
Which is just as well. Putin’ reply to Biden’s insult was simply brilliant:
Sometimes VVP really nails it!
