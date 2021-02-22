The Sad Decline of the Spectator (and Why so Many of its Contributors Now Write for RT)

Oh Speccie, my Speccie, what happened to you?
I think I’ve mentioned before that one of the weird contradictions of current Western reporting is the fact that it simultaneously maintains that Russia is a) the chief worldwide spreader of anti-vaccination propaganda, and b) devilishly undermining the world by trying to persuade people of the merits of its Sputnik-V anti-covid vaccine. Those damn Russians – anti-vax and pro-vax all at the same time!
An example of the latter meme is the cover article of this week’s copy of The Spectator which claims that ‘Nations which are hungry to compete with the West — and especially America — are using their homegrown coronavirus vaccines as a way of gaining influence. They are exchanging their vaccines for loyalty and acts of public obeisance.’ By ‘nations’, author Cindy Yu means Russia and China, but what demands of ‘loyalty and public obeisance’ these two are making in exchange for the vaccine, Yu doesn’t tell us.
For good reason, since, as far as I can tell, there isn’t any evidence to support her claim. But it’s clear that Yu thinks that the fact that Russia has developed a successful covid vaccine and is exporting it around the world is a bad thing.
Which when you think about it is kind of odd. Providing vaccines against a worldwide plague is bad!! Saving lives is bad!! Bad, bad, bad. Indeed, it’s proof of malicious intent.
But note the hypocrisy here. When Western states, notably the UK and USA, export vaccines, that’s not about geopolitics at all. That’s just goodness. After all, says Yu, ‘If there were a genuine choice in a real market, the West would win: polls show Pfizer and AstraZeneca are preferred to Sinovac and Sputnik.’
Well, polls are one thing – vaccine effectiveness is another. The Chinese Sinovac vaccine doesn’t seem to be the best, but Russia’s Sputnik V is proving to be very good at preventing covid, plus it’s cheap, and you don’t have to keep it frozen at very low temperatures. In a free market it might do very well.
So, basically, the Spectator article is just fact-free fearmongering, or more accurately hate-mongering.
Yet, it wasn’t always like that. There was a time, not so long ago, when the Spectator could produce covers like this one with the title ‘Power Games: Paul Robinson defends the Russian leader’ (which wasn’t entirely accurate, as I didn’t defend Putin, just criticized the EU for demanding that Russia continue to subsidize gas exports to Ukraine while simultaneously demanding that it end subsidies for domestic Russian users).
That was back when Boris Johnson edited the magazine, a time when a multiplicity of different opinions were permitted. After he left, however, the tone changed, and since then, the Speccie’s covers have descended into repeated rabid Russophobia.
It’s kind of interesting that the last of these contains a reference to RT. For it’s no coincidence, I think, that a number of those who used to write regularly for the Spectator under Boris have now ended up at RT – I can think of myself, Neil Clark, and John Laughland for starters, but there may be others. We have very different political views – Clark is too far left for my liking, and Laughland much too far right. But the fact the Spectator once housed us all was a sign of a genuine openness.
Moreover, it’s not as if we’ve changed our line. We’re still saying exactly the same things we were saying when writing for the Speccie. Back then, when they were being published by the guy who is now Prime Minister of the UK, those views were acceptable. But now, because exactly the same opinions appear on RT, they are ‘Russian propaganda’! Go figure.
Alas, the last 15 years have not been kind to the British press. The willingness to countenance alternative viewpoints has been replaced by a rigid orthodoxy which allows no deviance from the endless diatribe of, as I said, ‘fact-free fearmongering’. In those circumstance, is it actually a bad thing that those viewpoints now have somewhere else they can find expression?
10 thoughts on “The Sad Decline of the Spectator (and Why so Many of its Contributors Now Write for RT)”
“So, basically, the Spectator article is just fact-free fearmongering, or more accurately hate-mongering.”
just following the Mainstream Media Rag Universal Policies: If you do not adhere to NATO demands (meaning US foreign policy) you are our enemy and thus need to be reviled, propagandized against and due a Regime Change™.
I stopped reading Der Spiegel online, the rag is just nothing but comical when the topics touch China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela and the rest of the NATO disapproved of “REGIMES”, as well as turning off DW, Al Jazeera, France 24 when it comes to the topic of any of the above mentioned nations as their responses to anything that happens there just follows a common script.
I just am astonished by the amount of hypocrisy the journalists of those Media can bear without breaking a sweat or even flushing a little bit.
France 24 and Al Jazeera have half hour shows that periodically deal with Russia. The pro-Russian position is typically outnumbered 3 (host and two guests) to 1. Notwithstanding such shows are worthwhile provided the pro-Russian leaning advocate is solid enough along the lines of Mark Sleboda and Dmitry Babich. In some other instances, the pro-Russian stance isn’t well represented
Reminded of a Russophile friend who nonce said of Brzezinski:
If the Russians came up with a cancer cure, Brzez would bash them for not having done so sooner.
It’s not just UK. It’s even nastier in Sweden – a country that tried to be neutral between the big powers some decades ago (well, it didn’t always succeed).
When we try to argue that letting in NATO armies into our territory isn’t particularly guarding us from war but rather drawing us into big power power games, we are attacked, rather viciously I would say, from the big newspapers as “Putin’s agents”. In the “we” I include among other people a retired arch-bishop and a few retired ambassadors.
Nineteen years ago the editor of Times of India, Shastri Ramachandaran, regretted the disappearance of Sweden from the world scene, nowadays being “commonplace and acquescent”, an “unthinking ally of Washington and Brussels”. I thought at that time that the reason was that the Swedish elites felt socially insecure and needed the protection of more powerful class-mates. Nowadays, I rather believe that it has to do with the decline of the production power of the Atlantic states, and the growing paranoia this gives rise to.
If so, it will probably grow worse.
I don’t think it has anything to do with Boris Johnson, because it feels like it happened to all of mass-media, simultaneously.
It’s as if they were puppets, all controlled from one place. And if this sounds like an insane conspiracy theory, sorry, but this what it feels like to me. I’d be happy to hear a reasonable explanation. I don’t think the subtle mechanism described in Manufacturing Consent would suffice for this purpose.
– Lyt sees the topmost cover
– Lyt groans profusely, loud and without relish.
HOW BLOODY ORIGINAL!
[What, you were expecting me to post the famous “The Plumb pudding in danger” cartoon, the original? Oh, no. No-no-no-no.]
“The willingness to countenance alternative viewpoints has been replaced by a rigid orthodoxy which allows no deviance from the endless diatribe of, as I said, ‘fact-free fearmongering’.”
Take heart, Professor, for there is always The Express, a go to paper for the 50+ y,o. of certain political persuasions!…
…oh, wait…
The cringe is strong with these caricatures.
Well done Spectator! Special thanks to Cindy Yu!
Upon seeing this cover, more than a few people with unatrophied brains will cringe in disgust. And some of them will turn to – you guessed it! – RT. And will they not be pleasantly surprised to discover familiar names among the contributors.
And who reads that piece of rubbish? Not even people from the five eyes and 29 blind followers. Propaganda is targeted at domestic “market”. Do you really believe you can sell such a bad story about Russia or China in Africa, Asia, South America. These people (even illiterate ones) know exactly who committed genocides against them, who plundered their lands and sold them as slaves. And it was not either Russia or China.
What left me a bad taste in my mouth was some of the commentary in one article about a Brexit campaign claiming that Britain “didn’t win two world wars to be ruled by a Kraut”. The readership of the Spectator seems to have a thing against Putin’s Russia, or at least Germany’s involvement in Nord Stream II and any other business between Germany and Russia. They also consider China a threat as well.
Then again, it’s England. That same England that tried to prevent German reunification. To me that says it all.
