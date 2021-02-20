In my latest article for RT, I discuss Vladimir Putin’s denunciation of ‘caveman nationalism.’ I note how commentators have regularly called Putin an ‘ultranationalist’, but a careful reading of his public statements reveals something very different You can read the article here.
5 thoughts on “Caveman Nationalism”
This is a very good analysis. Those who describe Putin as an ‘ultranationalist’ tend to miss out the pluralism of Russian state-building and the positive relationship that the president maintains with various ethnic/religious minorities including, for instance, the Jewish community. They also forget that actual Russian ultranationalists don’t support him at all.
Yet, what does concern me is the state-sponsored pressure on organisations like Memorial, because their activities are deemed to be anti-patriotic. Equally, we have efforts to inculcate young minds through devices like ‘patriotism classes’. There is a growing erosion of the concept of patriotic dissent and a growing convergence between support of the incumbent government and patriotism. In many ways, some of these developments are similar to abuse of the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism which conflate anti-Semitism with legitimate criticism of Israeli policy.
Putin is far from being an ultranationalist, but there are some very worrying trends emerging under his auspices.
In this context let me refer to this article:
“Caveman nationalist” reminds me of a similar term that was inaccurately and somewhat underhandedly applied in at least one instance. A well deserved **** you to that source. I’ll leave it at that. My version of a samizdat communication.
The erroneous claim on Putin is on par with a recent BBC segment I mentioned, where James Coomarasamy let a Russian “liberal” airhead liken Putin to Hitler with no follow-up, much unlike when Coomarasamy pounced on Sergey Markov in the same segment.
Without knowing for sure, I suspect the % of people calling themselves ethnic Russians while being of other backgrounds is high. Many in this grouping don’t hide that aspect of their background. For good and bad, Russia has been governed by people with non-Russian backgrounds.
The claim of Russians being (generally speaking) bigots is nonsense.
Yes, advocates of national (i.e. country’s) interests and advocates of ethnocentric chauvinism both called ‘nationalists’. Actual meanings are often the opposite. Linguistic problem, convenient for propaganda purposes.
So it seems that Putin is a Gaullist. Which seems more controversial than simple nationalism of the Hungarian brand. After all, de Gaulle did challenge the US and NATO.
