I have written a piece for RT paralleling Alexei Navalny’s trial for defaming a WW2 veteran with the arrest of someone in Scotland on similar charges, and link it all to the place of WW2 in national mythology. You can read it here.
Meanwhile, my morning newspaper brought me this story of a fellow professor at the University of Ottawa whom a Polish court has just ordered to apologize for allegedly defaming someone (long dead, I believe) in relation to WW2. Is this a new trend?
2 thoughts on “Defaming Veterans”
It’s absolutely a trend. Look at the recent governmental polemics around Molotov-Ribbentrop and Poland and the USSRs mutual blackguarding of the events around the annexation of Czechoslovakia and the invasion of Poland, or Mike Pompeo’s nonsense about how the US won World War II, with an assist from Britain.
We’re just seeing it writ small in these cases.
“The parallels between the two cases are uncanny, but not entirely coincidental. They reflect what one might call the ‘post-imperial complex’ that besets both the United Kingdom and the Russian Federation.”
Dear Professor! Did the Nazis plan to eradicate your people as species – yes or no? Becuase, guess what? They planned just that for the Russians and many, MANY other peoples of the Soviet Union.
How do you think, Professor, do the individual people, whose collective effort not only prevented the genocide, but also delivered a crushing retribution to those enacting in (individually or collectively) deserve the UTMOST respect and a vaunted status of the “heroes” – again, yes or no?
Maybe – MAYBE! – lack of respect and veneration of the Great Patriotic War/WW2 veterans in other countries stems not from your go-to-librul universal answer of “post-imperial complexes” but from a simple and undeniable fact that these countries who do respect are the winners, while the rest are either losers or the collaborateurs of the losers. Never crossed your mind?
“As a Brit himself, Walker may, of course, have been projecting onto his subject some issues carried over from his homeland.”
[…]
Looks like, he’s not the only Son of the Albion doing it right now.
“In an effort to deprive the state of its legitimacy, they have taken to attacking things that most of the population consider sacred. In the process, they have discredited themselves.”
Professor, does the concept of the “sacredness” mean anything to you? At all?
