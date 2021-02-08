Navalny REvolution Collapses in Mutual Recrimination

Last week, I spent some time writing about the Decembrists – a group of disgruntled army officers who launched a failed coup in December 1825 in an attempt to overthrow Tsar Nicholas I. The Decembrists were divided into two groups – the Northern Society and the Southern Society. The former were considered more moderate, and came up with a plan for a constitutional monarchy. The latter, by contrast, plotted to murder the entire Royal family and institute a republic.
The leader of the Southern Society was an officer named Pavel Pestel, who wrote a sort of draft constitution for his proposed republic, in which everyone was to be equal before the law, citizens would enjoy full civil and political rights, and the country would have a parliament elected by universal franchise. It all sounded very democratic. Except that Pestel made it clear that all of that stuff would have to wait for at least ten years. In the meantime, Russia would be run by a dictatorship. Who was to be the dictator? Pestel didn’t say, but many of his colleagues felt that it was obvious that he had himself in mind. According to his biographer, Pestel alienated many others in the movement by ‘the perceived Napoleonic scale of his personal ambitions.’
The idea of the wannabe Napoleon lurking behind a democratic façade was making headlines again this week, with the publication of an article by the leader of the liberal Russian party Yabloko, Grigory Yavlinsky. In this Yavlinsky denounced opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who was recently jailed after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from poisoning.
After making some unsavoury comments about the Putin ‘regime’, Yavlinsky condemned Navalny’s tactic of endless street protests, saying that they couldn’t possibly overthrow the government and would only lead to more repression. He then cited at length the late liberal writer Valeriia Novodvorskaia, who called Navalny ‘the future leader of the mindless mob, with a Nazi inclination.’ ‘If the masses follow Navalny’, Yavlinsky quoted Novodvorskaia as saying, ‘fascism awaits the country.’ Yavlinksy made it clear that he agreed. ‘There is nothing positive in Navalny’s pretensions to participate in Russian politics,’ he wrote.
Yavlinsky’s suspicions of Navalny aren’t unique among Russian liberals. I get the impression that a lot of them don’t like him very much. But Russian oppositionists have long taken the view that the only real enemy is the state, and so you shouldn’t attack others who are with you in wanting to overthrow it. Consequently, it didn’t take long for people to start laying into Yavlinsky for having dared to break this taboo. Most notably, the former mayor of Ekaterinburg Evgeny Roizman declared that it would now be impossible for him to ally with the Yabloko party in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.
Russian liberals are divided enough as it is, with several parties competing for what is already a small share of the vote. Rather than uniting the opposition, it would seem that Navalny’s return to Russia has served to split them into even smaller fragments.
This is not what was meant to have happened. For weeks, Western media was crowing that something had fundamentally changed in Russia, and that the demonstrations against Navalny’s arrest which took place in cities across the country were a sign of a new mood of discontent that was bound to lead to an accelerating wave of protest. Navalny, it was said, had galvanised the Russian population against the government.
Yet after two weekends of demonstrations, last week Navalny’s deputy Leonid Volkov called them off. That was it – the great wave of protests lasted all of two weekends. All things told, it can only be deemed a failure.
Volkov then made things worse by declaring that he was embarking on a new strategy, namely to mobilize Western states to impose more and more sanctions on Russia. If he’d wanted to endorse the Kremlin’s claim that Navalny and his team are in the pay of the West, Volkov couldn’t have found a better way.
Meanwhile, Navalny dug his own grave a bit more this past week in an appearance in court to face charges that he had slandered a World War Two veteran. If you don’t want to be convicted of slander, one might imagine that you would avoid insulting the person you are accused of slandering in court. You might, but not if you’re Alexei Navalny, who took the opportunity to accuse the veteran of being a ‘puppet’. Putting aside the validity of the court process, one can see that this wasn’t the wisest thing to do. There aren’t many war veterans left alive, and those that are have a sort of holy image that is wrapped up in Russians’ sense of patriotic pride of the victory over Nazi Germany. You insult that at your peril. Needless to say, the Russian media were all over the story, painting Navalny as treacherous and unpatriotic, and disrespectful of Russia’s sacrifices in the struggle versus fascism.
If something like the modern press had existed two hundred years ago, one can imagine how they would have covered the Decembrist revolt: ‘Regime in trouble’; ‘Failed coup marks first step in campaign of protest’; ‘Arrest of Pestel further undermines Tsar’s legitimacy’. And so on. Yet Nicholas I lived on as Tsar for another 30 years, and it took another 50 years on top of that before another serious attempt to overthrow the regime took place. Of course, history never exactly repeats itself, but for now it looks very much as if the Navalny revolution has shot its bolt.
11 thoughts on “Navalny REvolution Collapses in Mutual Recrimination”
Dekabrists, eh? Incidentally, here’s what I’ve read today, Vladimir Volfovich explaining how the West is desperately trying to find and recruit a new Herzen:
https://www.politnavigator.net/shhenok-starikashka-lokhmatyjj-zhirinovskijj-razdal-klichki-ehlite-zapada.html
Tsk. We’ll see if the German Patient will wake him up, I guess.
Good piece:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/02/08/navalny-and-treason/
Standard US behaviour on losing a war. Declare victory and retreat.
Navalny just hasn’t worked out for his paymasters. Poison and prison is the best way to abandon the project while somehow gaining recognition back at Langley/London that the project was a success and the next one deserves funding.
Nava-bots vs Yavlinsky… It was one EPIC screw up. The battle was fierce and bloody.
…And afterwards the leaders of the warring hosts, ahem, “made some tea” (c)
“to mobilize Western states to impose more and more sanctions on Russia”
How much more idiotic can the navalnobots get? The population in the current economic situation really would welcome more sanctions and then string Volkov from the next lampost?
I wonder if this could not be construed as treason, as a call for more sanctions against the economic interests of the Nation would be an act of warfare – and Volkov/Navalny seem to be just asking for it…the lamppost or more time in court.
“string Volkov from the next lampost”
Currently, Volkov and his second wife are abroad. Through that marriage he got himself a residence permit for the Luxembough in 2013, which allows him to travell through the EU. Currently, he and his new family resides in Vilnus, Lithuania (EU).
So, that time when he’s been busy calling Net-hamsters to protest and get themselves arrested? He was 100% safe Yes, even from paying alimony to his first wife and their 2 underage children 🙂
“Yes, even from paying alimony to his first wife and their 2 underage children”
I call that a sign of a good liberal…very liberal in disposing of his responsibilities…
Unfortunately for Navalny, but more so for the majority of Russians, the sea seems a bit rough right now:
http://johnhelmer.net/the-future-of-russian-politics-in-pictures-prices-go-up-spending-goes-down-political-discontent-goes-up-navalny-goes-out/
That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures.
Professor, I apologize for this off-topic, but I wanted to link this seminal Time article as a sort of modest “I told you so!” about the recent U.S. election.
I couldn’t prove it, obviously, but my gut feelings told me the Dems had cheated. Which is obviously heresy, and has now become the “third rail” in America, of which any talk of “stolen election” is sufficient to get one banned and de-platformed. Nonetheless, I think it’s safe to post this comment on your blog, because (1) I’m just a humble commenter, (2) it’s not Twitter or Facebook or monetized, and (3) you have tenure. Plus you don’t agree with me that the election was stolen from Trump, not that I care, because I despise Trump only slightly less than I despise Biden!
In any case, one needs to read this Time piece, which is amazing for many reasons, including they have the gall to actually brag about how they stole the election from Trump. It’s like a cartoon super-villain who just can’t resist boasting how he accomplished his master-crime! Some advice: when reading, every time they write “saved the election” just substitute the phrase “stole the election”….
Told you so!
🙂
How was it done? Doctorow has a good explanation that needed no actual cheating:
https://gilbertdoctorow.com/
“the Democrats did everything possible, both legal and illegal, both reasonable and insane, to wreck his coming presidency by calling into question his legitimacy. This line of attack was initiated by the Hilary Clinton campaign team, who had already in the summer of 2016 put out the message that Trump was a puppet of Putin.
Let me be perfectly clear: Trump is correct in general but dead wrong on specifics ….
Trump is right that the election was handed to the Democrats when mail-in voting was made universal in the 2020 balloting …
Given that registered Democrats nationally far exceed in numbers registered Republicans, the procedure of automatic dispatch of mail-in ballots to all registered voters meant necessarily a bias in favor of a Democratic victory.
The 2020 mail-in ballots were issued without the voter having to raise a finger, meaning that voting was made easier, required less civic engagement than ever before. This could only favor the majority party, namely the Democrats. In this sense, yes, victory in the 2020 elections was virtually handed to the Democrats on a silver platter.”
No fuss, no obvious fraud, just a skewed system that worked because a virus gave the cover to implement it. And everyone involved must have known the mail in voting is biased towards the democrats. The orangeman obviously knew…
I rea the Times article. There is a German word for it: Unverfrorenheit…it covers a range of behaviour: effrontery
audacity
gall [impudence]
impertinence
impudence
insolence
brazenness
chutzpah
cheekiness
boldness
brashness
blatancy
https://www.dict.cc/german-english/Unverfrorenheit.html
