From the conclusion to ‘Kicking the Kremlin’ by British journalist Marc Bennetts:
The protest movement has failed to bring Putin down, but there is a new vulnerability about the ‘national leader’. The Kremlin’s crackdown was not so much a sign of Putin’s strength, as a tacit admission that he felt threatened.
… Ominously for Putin, the amount of Russians who believe what they see and hear on television is falling fast … and even those who believe are starting to have their doubts. … Russia is changing, but Putin is not. ‘It’s a very difficult moment to pinpoint,’ said Gleb Pavlovsky, the ex-Kremlin political consultant. ‘But whenever the emotional connection with the people is gone, it’s gone forever.’
A generation has lived their entire adult lives with Putin as either president or prime minister. Familiarity has, inevitably, bred contempt. In the words of one former supporter, Putin’s ‘judo tricks no longer cut it.’ … Putin is increasingly a figure of fun. His message of stability is increasingly irrelevant to a generation that has little memory of the chaotic 1990s. For many Russians in their early to mid-twenties, Putin is simply, as one protestor described him to me, some ‘weird old man’ who has been in politics far too long.
‘He’s lost it completely,’ said Matvei Krylov, the young activists who left home at the age of fourteen to join the fight against Putin. ‘When you look at him, you can tell that he doesn’t want to be in power anymore.’ … Krylov laughed, his words a mixture of pity and contempt ‘But he’s trapped. He’s got nowhere to run.’
Published in February 2014.
Oops!
5 thoughts on “Putin is Doomed”
Wait, if he is a pitiful old man, then who is that all-powerful evil genius destroying Western democracies, we hear so much about?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Familiarity has, inevitably, bred contempt” Yes, we are very familiar, indeed over familiar, with ‘Putin is Doomed’.
LikeLike
I really miss the eXile’s annual ‘Worst Russia Correspondent’ competition. There’s such rich pickings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too. Who can bring it back?
LikeLike
It is kind of funny when anecdotal references by a handful of voices are presented as indications for whatever the author likes to show. However, the more than handful sentiments against a “western” leader seems to be not so indicative of a negative trend.
https://www.levada.ru/en/ratings/
By the same “indicators” Biden is absolutely despised by a large number of US citizens – which is true, after all more than 70 million did not vote for him – or the sentiment against Merkel’s politics based on my facebook account is for the last three years at least completely negative based on my facebook acquaintances
That one sees to be a truer picture, and I have no idea how much that real fake story about “Putin’s palace” will actually harm the credibility of the vaunted “Guiado Navalny”..
Overall – the west should be rather wishing that Putin changeover will be less eventful as the planners of a Russian colour revolution.
The sentiment in Russia – as I have read about several times – seems to go less towards pro “western style” democracy, but rather leans to more nationalist Government, even one that is heavily influenced by the military. The military seems when it comes to dealing with the despised oligarchs to be even more trusted than Putin.
The Saker “There is plenty of evidence that the Russian people are getting fed-up with what they see is a rather weak, if not lame, attitude of Russian officials, especially against the constant flow of petty harassment measures against Russian interests. Folks in the West are never told this (after all, informing is not the mission of the corporate media), but the “patriotic” opposition to the Kremlin is much more dangerous than the hopelessly discredited pro-western “liberal” one (more about that below). The calls for a much more energetic “push-back” are now regularly heard, including from rather mainstream politicians.” (http://thesaker.is/with-biden-in-the-white-house-the-kremlin-now-needs-to-change-gear/)
espouses similar opinions as Helmer:
“the choice most Russians believe is the preferred alternative to Putin – that’s rule by a combination of officers and civilians acceptable to the military. In the past, the name for that was the Stavka.”
http://johnhelmer.net/oligarchy-in-russia-alexei-navalnys-telling-mistake/#more-45818
LikeLike