In my latest article for RT, I tackle the issue of cultural exchanges. Various commentators have urged the US and European governments to make it easier for Russians to come and study there. The idea is that they will then go back and be all pro-USA and want to turn Russia into a pro-American liberal democracy. In response, I argue that cultural exchanges are a good in and of themselves, but it’s a mistake to think that they are of much value, if any, as a geopolitical tool. That’s just not how things work.
You can read the argument in full here.
6 thoughts on “The Limited Political Value of Cultural Exchanges”
Further evidence of McFaul being overrated, as the substantive input of others are censored.
Why would any American citizen with even the slightest amount of self awareness and awareness of the political, economic and social situation of their nation think that either their lifestyle, their “culture” (whatever that is) infrastructure, socio economic situation, foreign relations etc. is something to strive for or even an example of peace and good governance.
I have spent 30 years living in Germany, 35 in Canada and now reside for six in Portugal and I have never ever had the hankering to visit the USA, even when it was quite easy to do so from Canada.
I had followed especially since their disastrous Vietnam adventure US politics and I am far from being impressed.
As an example: even in a relative poor country like Portugal, the road infrastructure on the mainland is quite good (I live on an Atlantic island) and the universal healthcare does supply services similar to that in Canada, with the advantage that as a pensioner I have not to pay contributions to the segurança social.
All three countries I lived in have social relationships (aside from the problems with a rather botched immigration from 2015 on into the EU) that are far less violent and political, social, economic live are overall better organized than what I have observed through 55 years observing the USA.
As an example: As a member of the Bundeswehr in the late 1960 we entered after a training exercise a bar maintained by the US army. There was a clear demarcation line between the black and the white soldiers with at least a 30′ space between, the bar in the middle of that “no man ” space.
The atmosphere entering was arctic, we got our beer and left in a hurry, and sure enough – later that evening a brawl broke out with several severely wounded soldiers.
Rafael Correa got an economics PhD from the University of Illinois. Something like half the Iranian Cabinet have degrees from US universities.
Many such cases.
China has a good share as well.
As usual, very much to the point!
I remember being kinda wowed when, as a postdoctoral researcher at one of those venerated Ivy League schools, I discovered I was entitled to the grand total of 4 vacation days per year. The wow factor was hugely amplified when, upon carefully reading the rest of the standard employee contract, I came across one meticulously written paragraph. The whole point of it was to make sure that if an employee had to take a leave of absence due to the terminal illness of a parent or a child, they could do so only after having used up all of their vacation days.
It really blew my mind. I tried and tried to imagine the thought process of the lawyers who put it together, and I felt like I was staring into a bottomless abyss.
Because really, after spending all this time caring for your terminally ill child, you want to rip off this glorious institution and TAKE 4 DAYS OFF ON TOP OF THAT? No, the brilliant legal minds had to put a stop to this depravity! I am sure it saved all of 0.00000001% of U****’s annual budget… and one brilliant legal mind got a nice bonus.
Reading that contract lead to a major turning point in my thinking . At that precise moment I realized that the Soviet propaganda I used to casually dismiss actually had a point. Звериный оскал капитализма, you know? And, yes, it also spurred my interest in psychology;)
Russia, Russia, Russia. May I emigrate? If I was younger, I’d think seriously about it.
