A short while ago I participated in an edition of the Canadian Justice show, discussing the bizarre story of how the Canadian Armed Forces decided to try out some black propaganda on the good citizens of Nova Scotia. (You can read about this story here).
The show is now available online, and you can watch it below:
2 thoughts on “Canadian Military Propaganda”
So, what would happen if there were an actual wolf infestation in a community, and the army tried to warn the civilians? Nobody would believe it the next time. That’s what happens when Mounties cry wolf.
LikeLike
This story is as creepy as it is unsurprising, unfortunately. There is so much hard-core scientific knowledge about how to manipulate the human mind – and hardly any laws against it.
If there’s one way of protecting people from manipulation and propaganda, it’s teaching experimental psychology fundamentals, such as e.g. Kahneman’s “Thinking, Fast and Slow”, at every school – as a practical course no less. On 2nd thought, it might do more harm than good…
Paul, have you read “The Wisdom of Psychopaths” by Kevin Dutton? If not, you’d probably find it informative, and perhaps relevant to what you teach (military ethics, isn’t it?) Scientific American published a nice summary of it: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/what-psychopaths-teach-us-about-how-to-succeed/
Dutton is a Ph.D. psychologist, currently at Oxford, so he knows what he’s talking about. And it is truly fascinating! Psychopathy is a personality disorder characterized by impaired empathy and remorse. It is a spectrum disorder: high-functioning psychopaths are quite successful. They tend to be “ruthless, fearless, and also extremely charming”. Throw “expert manipulators” into the mix, and what you get is almost a definition of successful politician!
Psychopaths tend to believe that success is based on survival of the fittest and aren’t particularly concerned about the losers. They are also those people unusually open to the idea of breaking moral rules, e.g. killing a few innocents, in the service of the “greater good”… sounds familiar?
(see more here: https://www.lastwordonnothing.com/2015/03/27/the-trolley-and-the-psychopath/)
Dutton finds that the ten professions that have the highest proportion of psychopaths are: CEOs; media people (TV and radio); sales people; surgeons; journalists; police officers; lawyers; clergy; chefs; and civil servants. All of these careers require a strong degree of professional detachment.
The refreshing feature of the book is that it’s not trying to be moralistic, but rather trying to explain how psychopathic spectrum traits are useful, and sometimes crucial, for success in modern society.
LikeLike