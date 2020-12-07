Last Tuesday I took part in a seminar organized bythe Simone Weil Center with Marlene Laruelle, Anatol Lieven, Boris Mezhuev, James Carden, and Richard Sakwa. If you didn’t see it live, you can know watch it on YouTube:
Last Tuesday I took part in a seminar organized bythe Simone Weil Center with Marlene Laruelle, Anatol Lieven, Boris Mezhuev, James Carden, and Richard Sakwa. If you didn’t see it live, you can know watch it on YouTube:
2 thoughts on “Seminar”
And here’s an after-action report on anti-Vlasov’s book release this Monday”
“On Monday, a collection of archival documents about the betrayal of General Vlasov and about the “Vlasovites”, previously published in Russia and now published in English, was presented at the site in the United States by videoconference. “The Vlasov Case: History of a Betrayal. Volume 1: 1942–1945” was prepared by Rosarchive and RGASPI…
Benjamin Tromley, a historian and expert on the problem of collaborationism during the Second World War, speaking during the presentation, pointed out that in the West, in relation to Vlasov, the heroic narrative continues to dominate. In his opinion, the Western approach to the Vlasov theme is a legacy of the Cold War. “For some American military personnel, Vlasov has become a lesson in how to wage a political war against the Soviet Union,” Tromley explained. At the same time, in Russia, Vlasov, as before in the USSR, is perceived as an “unscrupulous traitor,” Tromli said.
A professor on behalf of Georgetown University, Michael David-Fox, noted the importance of using Vlasov in 1942-1943 by the Nazis to organize propaganda among other traitors from among the Soviet military who went over to the side of the Third Reich.
Speaking on the Russian side, the scientific director of the Russian State Pedagogical Institute, Andrei Sorokin, said that the archival documents presented in the collection unequivocally indicate that Vlasov and his supporters were traitors who had betrayed their military oath, and were not at all fighters against Bolshevism, as it seemed in the West.
In turn, Sergei Kudryashov, a researcher at the German Historical Institute in Moscow, recalled the myths about him that appeared in the early 1990s in Russia. Thus, one of the former leaders of the Perestroika movement in the USSR, the first mayor of Moscow, Gavriil Popov, in his book about Vlasov, argued that the Vlasov movement became the ideological basis of Perestroika in the Soviet Union. As another example, Kudryashov cited the opinion of retired general Viktor Filatov, who in his book presented Vlasov as a Soviet intelligence officer on a special mission to infiltrate the Nazis in order to prevent the Wehrmacht from fighting against Soviet troops.
“Vlasov and people like him were part of a common phenomenon called collaborationism,” Kudryashov emphasized. According to him, Vlasov, in his actions, was very similar to the traitors from other countries, who also cooperated with the Nazis during the Second World War.
[…]
In Russia, the word “Vlasovets” became synonymous with a war criminal who deliberately surrendered to the enemy and subsequently acted in the ranks of the enemy against his Fatherland.”
Rootless nationalists can go and cry in the corner.
LikeLike
On the subject of the aforementioned Vlasov, is this piece which first appeared at a Russian based venue:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/12/14/czech-russian-relations-and-the-roa-conflicting-historical-narratives/
He’s certainly not responsible for anywhere near as many Russian and other deaths as Stalin.
Pizza just arrived. Perfect timing for watching the aforementioned webinar.
LikeLike