I thought that readers might be interested in the latest job opening at Pravda:

Donald Trump’s America remains one of the biggest stories in the world.

It sends out its armies, its drones, and its agents around the world to kill its enemies. It has its cyber agents sow chaos and disharmony, undermining and overthrowing regimes, while promoting its faux version of democracy. It has deployed private military contractors around the globe to secretly spread its influence. At home, its hospitals are filling up fast with Covid patients as its president hides out on the golf course.

If that sounds like a place you want to cover, then we have good news. We will have an opening for a new correspondent. We are eager to hear from those interested in taking on one of the most legendary postings at Pravda. We are looking for someone who will embrace the prospect of traversing 9 time zones to track a populace that is growing increasingly frustrated with an economy dragged down by corruption, cronyism and excessive reliance on the military industrial complex.

And of course, we are on the cusp of a new, less Putin-friendly president in the US, which should only raise the temperature between Washington and Moscow.

The successful candidate should have a knack for different types of storytelling. Those interested should apply via Workday.

Good to see that the Russian press is looking for a correspondent with a balanced view of things!

Sorry! I got that wrong. This isn’t the advert for a US correspondent at Pravda. It’s the ad for a Russian correspondent at the New York Times. Well, you know how they used to say that ‘There’s no truth in Pravda, and no news in Izvestiya‘? My mistake – but an easy one to make.

(See the original here)