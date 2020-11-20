I thought that readers might be interested in the latest job opening at Pravda:
Donald Trump’s America remains one of the biggest stories in the world.
It sends out its armies, its drones, and its agents around the world to kill its enemies. It has its cyber agents sow chaos and disharmony, undermining and overthrowing regimes, while promoting its faux version of democracy. It has deployed private military contractors around the globe to secretly spread its influence. At home, its hospitals are filling up fast with Covid patients as its president hides out on the golf course.
If that sounds like a place you want to cover, then we have good news. We will have an opening for a new correspondent. We are eager to hear from those interested in taking on one of the most legendary postings at Pravda. We are looking for someone who will embrace the prospect of traversing 9 time zones to track a populace that is growing increasingly frustrated with an economy dragged down by corruption, cronyism and excessive reliance on the military industrial complex.
And of course, we are on the cusp of a new, less Putin-friendly president in the US, which should only raise the temperature between Washington and Moscow.
The successful candidate should have a knack for different types of storytelling. Those interested should apply via Workday.
Good to see that the Russian press is looking for a correspondent with a balanced view of things!
Sorry! I got that wrong. This isn’t the advert for a US correspondent at Pravda. It’s the ad for a Russian correspondent at the New York Times. Well, you know how they used to say that ‘There’s no truth in Pravda, and no news in Izvestiya‘? My mistake – but an easy one to make.
(See the original here)
8 thoughts on “US Correspondent”
“It sends out hit squads armed with nerve agents against its enemies, most recently the opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. It has its cyber agents sow chaos and disharmony in the West to tarnish its democratic systems, while promoting its faux version of democracy. It has deployed private military contractors around the globe to secretly spread its influence. At home, its hospitals are filling up fast with Covid patients as its president hides out in his villa.”
And this from the empire of chaos? Amazing. Is there a hole anywhere deeper into which a once serious publication can fall? or is this the bottom?
I know one calls this “projection”. But there must be a more profound psychological pathology behind such BS – blatant lies, statements without evidence, from an empire that is more or less responsible for of least 30 million refugees and about 20 million dead since WW2?
Just in case any hack wasn’t 100% certain of what was required by the NYT.
“We know the story before you tell it. What we need you to do is pick pretty words.”
Bang on!
What, a 400 words job description, and not a single one about the scourge of white supremacy? I knew this organization is racist, but to this extent?
I don’t have it at hand but I think the Washington Post had a similar ad for a Moscow correspondent. You get what you want. Both newspapers have pretty well integrated news coverage of Russia with editorial policy. Oddly, I think the Wall Street Journal does a better job.
“one of the most legendary postings at The Times, a seat occupied by the likes of Bill Keller, Serge Schmemann, Hedrick Smith, Clifford Levy and Ellen Barry.”
Not sure why they left out Walter Duranty.
