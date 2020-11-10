Having had a chance to read the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal, and to think about it for a bit, I have written an article on the topic for RT. You can read it here.
Having had a chance to read the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal, and to think about it for a bit, I have written an article on the topic for RT. You can read it here.
3 thoughts on “More on Nagorno-Karabakh”
Good article Professor however you do not mention that The Autonomous zone of Nagorno Karabakh was recognised by international law as part of Azerbaijan.
Plus as you state the 7 areas of Azerbaijan captured as a buffer zone in 1991
This has always been the key factor in this war – that the law was on Azerbaijan’s side.
Now we have for a least five years – a Russian base in Azerbaijan – I don’t know why Aliyev agreed to this – perhaps he is smart in that it acts as a counterbalance to Turkey who are seeking control over Azerbaijan ???
Iran I am sure will be content with this – they have interests in keeping out NATO – Turkey is NATO
Russia also now needs to be careful about visitors from Azerbaijan as these could be jihadis
Azerbaijan hopefully will not be infected by Erdogans type of “Ottomanism”
LikeLike
Eh, while Azerbaijan is Muslim, it’s mainly *Shia*. There’s relatively little threat of Salafi jihadism from it.
LikeLike
From the aforementioned RT piece:
“While this would oblige Armenia to abandon its support for Karabakh independence, it would allow the province to regain its unity and permit those who have fled it during the current war to return home.”
*****
Along with the every internationally recognized nation, Armenia hasn’t formally come out in support of recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) as either an independent entity or part of Armenia. This stance comes across as diplomatically compromising the Armenian position.
Transnistria, Abkhazia and South Ossetia recognize NK as do the US states of California, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island, Colorado and
Minnesota
LikeLike