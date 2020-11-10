3 thoughts on “More on Nagorno-Karabakh”

  1. Good article Professor however you do not mention that The Autonomous zone of Nagorno Karabakh was recognised by international law as part of Azerbaijan.

    Plus as you state the 7 areas of Azerbaijan captured as a buffer zone in 1991

    This has always been the key factor in this war – that the law was on Azerbaijan’s side.

    Now we have for a least five years – a Russian base in Azerbaijan – I don’t know why Aliyev agreed to this – perhaps he is smart in that it acts as a counterbalance to Turkey who are seeking control over Azerbaijan ???

    Iran I am sure will be content with this – they have interests in keeping out NATO – Turkey is NATO

    Russia also now needs to be careful about visitors from Azerbaijan as these could be jihadis
    Azerbaijan hopefully will not be infected by Erdogans type of “Ottomanism”

    Like

    Reply

  2. From the aforementioned RT piece:

    “While this would oblige Armenia to abandon its support for Karabakh independence, it would allow the province to regain its unity and permit those who have fled it during the current war to return home.”

    *****

    Along with the every internationally recognized nation, Armenia hasn’t formally come out in support of recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh (NK) as either an independent entity or part of Armenia. This stance comes across as diplomatically compromising the Armenian position.

    Transnistria, Abkhazia and South Ossetia recognize NK as do the US states of California, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island, Colorado and
    Minnesota

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s