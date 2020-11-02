Uncategorized Why the US election doesn’t matter November 2, 2020 PaulR 4 Comments You can read my thoughts on Russia and the US presidential election on RT, here. Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreRedditLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Why the US election doesn’t matter”
From what I hear, at least economically, Biden/Harris might be preferable for the RF. They are likely to roll back the domestic oil and gas fracking industry, so that prices are likely to go up.
LikeLike
“Biden/Harris might be preferable for the RF. They are likely to roll back the domestic oil and gas fracking industry”
Don’t know where you were hiding, this is definitely NOT going to happen as Biden has already walked back those statements.
And as to in anyway being preferable:
http://thesaker.is/a-dem-presidency-means-the-return-of-the-blob/
“Kamala is a hawk on Russia and North Korea; and she did not co-sponsor legislation to prevent war against Venezuela and, again, North Korea. Call her a quintessential Dem hawk.
Never Trumper Republicans – operating especially in Think Tankland – totally infiltrated the Dem matrix. They are prime Blob material. The ultimate neo-con Never Trumper has got to be Robert Kagan, husband of Maidan cookie distributor Victoria “F**k the EU” Nuland; thus the running joke in many parts of West Asia, for years, about the “Kaganate of Nulandistan”.
Kagan, self-glorified and idolized as a star conservative intellectual, is of course one of the co-founders of the dreaded neo-con Project for the New American Century (PNAC). That subsequently translated into gleeful Iraq War cheerleading. Obama read his books in awe. Kagan forcefully backed Hillary in 2016. Needless to add, neo-cons of the Kagan variety are all rabidly anti-Iran.
In a nutshell, Biden-Harris would mean The Return of the Blob with a vengeance. Biden-Harris would be Obama-Biden 3.0. Remember those seven wars. Remember the surges. Remember the kill lists. Remember Libya. Remember Syria. Remember “soft coup” Brazil. Remember Maidan. You have all been warned.”
LikeLike
I agree the Obama / Biden years were terrible
7 wars. And the colour revolution in Ukraine !!!!
Biden and the all the neo-cons will be back.
Things will be terrible they will escalate every war going on and start new ones.
The Democrats have told Their supporters continuously that Russia interfered with the election and stopped Hillary Clinton being president.
There is real hatred of Russia and Putin is the devil according to the stupid public who listen to non stop propaganda.
LikeLike
Peter and Guest IMO make agreeable above observations.
LikeLike