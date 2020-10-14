Russians are watching less TV than they used to, and are spending more time on the internet. What does it mean for Russian politics? [Spoiler: not as much as people think] You can read my thoughts on that question here on RT.
2 thoughts on “Russians watch less TV. Little changes”
Overall, Americans are more duped (subconsciously or otherwise) by their mass media than Russians are of theirs.
Western establishment types suggest that if a source doesn’t appear in a major Anglo-American news outlet, it’s on account of lacking quality.
Consider how The NYT, the Council on Foreign Relations’ Carla Robbins and frequent mass media talking head Evelyn Farkas covered me, as well as a number of other issues.
I used to think so, but I don’t really think it’s a tenable viewpoint any longer. Opinion polls since the late 2010s have been showing plummeting support for multiple planks of Putinism precisely amongst the younger people who have switched over to the Internet.
The problem is that the Internet is dominated by Western tech giants, who pursue their own US-centric cultural and political agenda (e.g. pushing Navaly, Dud’, #BLM, etc. propaganda onto Russia) and even to the extent that Russian companies remain competitive on Russian domestic markets they are increasingly infiltrated by “Woke Capital” (where is Yandex registered?). This is, incidentally, not the case for China, which has its own fully insulated and self-contained IT ecosystem, and where support for the CPC doesn’t decrease with age (if anything Chinese youth are marginally more supportive).
I don’t think the boomers in the kremlins quite realize what is happening and this may end up backfiring on them, e.g. 2023-4 is a likely date.
