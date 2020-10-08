I have penned a piece examining explanations of the persistence of political unrest in the states of the former Soviet Union. You can read it on RT here.
14 thoughts on “Unrest in the FSU”
I think I’d agree with what Lytt said somewhere earlier: the main problem is their ethnocentric nature.
The USSR broke up along the ethnic lines. The catalyst was the emergence (or surfacing) and domination of ethnocentric elites, ethnocentric ideology, with ethnic victimhood myths, and all the usual unpleasantries. The rest is all natural consequences.
Iow, in my opinion it’s not that they “lacked clearly defined and well-established national identities“, but that in fact their national identities are defined too clearly, too well-established, and not in a good way.
In terms of ethnic demography, the USSR didn’t have exclusively homogeneous republics, as evidenced by such scenarios as Nagorno-Karabakh, Pridnestrovie (Transnistria and closely related spelling) and Crimea.
In the USSR, something like (if memory serves correct) 1 of 5 to 1 of 6 Soviet citizens lived outside their ethnic republic. There’s also the matter of many Soviet citizens having a multiethnic background, while choosing one ethnic group on the census over the other. Hence, such ethnic Russians (as well as those non-ethnic Russian citizens/residents of Russia) can come in conflict each other – a point related to the reported fights in Russia between people of Azeri and Armenian backgrounds.
Somewhat related to the above aforementioned RT piece:
Bryan MacDonald has bite. He was great on the Moderate Rebels YouTube show. Dunno why he’s not on RT TV.
“USSR didn’t have exclusively homogeneous republics”
Right, but that’s trivial; no state is exclusively homogeneous, ethnically.
What I mean is that if, say, Armenia emerged as a ‘political organization with a centralized government that maintains a monopoly of the legitimate use of force within a certain territory‘ (or some similar definition, this one is a quote from wikipedia), everything would be fine.
What’s important here is the emphasis on territory. The state should represent the community residing on its territory. And your ethnic identity (if you have one) is your personal business. Ideally, the state shouldn’t even be aware of ethnic identities of its citizens, even statistically (I believe this is how the French government operates).
Instead, Armenia defines itself, similar to the Soviet concept of its republics, as a political entity representing ethnic Armenians. And that’s a problem, imo.
An entity that’s 90% one given group is much different from situations involving any breakdown in the 60% and less, combined with ethnic groups which have had noticeable differences of opinions.
Armenia/Israel and Armenians and Jews seem to have a good deal in common, despite Israel’s support for Azerbaijan.
Will have to check this:
“Armenia defines itself, similar to the Soviet concept of its republics, as a political entity representing ethnic Armenians. And that’s a problem, imo.”
I Ideally, the state shouldn’t even be aware of ethnic identities of its citizens, even statistically (I believe this is how the French government operates).
Ideally. Les citoyen. That no doubt engraved itself into our larger minds.
What could a closer look historically at the American Melting Pot vs. Russian Empire or for that matter likely adopted socialist nationality labels tell us? No matter how and why they were used and misused in historical space and time? Complicated?
“the American Melting Pot ”
Hmm, maybe it was once a melting pot, though I doubt it. These days it’s the opposite: multiculturalism, and certainly not in a good way.
Hmm, maybe it was once a melting pot, though I doubt it. These days it’s the opposite: multiculturalism, and certainly not in a good way.
You feel inside the melting pot there could still be a ‘good way’ along the religion and culture axis: Live and let life? Never mind the two recent decades?
Well, the expression “melting pot” has the meaning. As I understand it, it’s roughly synonymous with ‘assimilation’. One common culture; ‘American’, in the case of the US.
Liberal identity politics is the opposite of that. A negation of it, the antithesis. And identity politics has won, at least at the upper level: mass-media, education system, government bureaucracy, celebrities, HR policies of large corporations.
If you think the answer is somewhere in the middle, it sounds reasonable, but then it won’t be the “melting pot”.
“The republics that gained independence in 1991/92 in many cases lacked clearly defined and well-established national identities, or contained large ethnic minorities. They also lacked both a tradition of statehood and strong institutions – the primary institution that had previously held them together was the Communist Party, which no longer existed.”
One should not forget that it was the desire of the majority of the citizens of the former USSR wanted to maintain: “the preservation of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics as a renewed federation of equal sovereign republics in which the rights and freedom of an individual of any ethnicity will be fully guaranteed?” and that this referendum was supported by 70% of the citizens of the republics at the ballots Sunday, 17 March 1991.
There was little desire by the citizens for a dissolution of the federation, just the goal creating federation, the the members having more autonomy than before, even likely creating a network of mutual security which also fell apart, thus the possibility later that NATO filled the space voided by the falling apart of the Warsaw Pact.
Had the putsch not happened in August of that year it was likely that a new federation could have been created, stabilizing the Nations by supplying a network of cooperation, avoiding much of the bloodshed that happened after declaring outright independence after the coup attempt.
Exactly! Majority of USSR citizens wanted to maintain the Union. But the illegal Greater Russian Putschists had other intentions. For them, it was all about splitting off Russia, creating a bourgeois class from the Nomenklatura, then fleecing the rest of the unwitting population. As a result of which, the other nations were cast adrift, each unto their own hell.
to add – it was therefore likely only the ruling elites of the former federation states that pushed for a complete status of independence disregarding the wishes of the populace, enhancing their power and possibility to enrich themselves on the backs of the rest of the citizens.
That happened with Czechoslovakia. Not so sure Slovakia would’ve voted to leave. Some Czechs viewed Slovakia as an economic burden. Conversely, some Slovak politicos liked the idea of having more clout in a separate entity.
At the time of the Soviet breakup, it was rather popular to believe that Ukraine’s socioeconomic standing would dramatically improve. Some Russians saw some of the other Soviet republics as a burden for Russia. Like in Slovakia, some of the Soviet higher ups outside Russia saw an opportunity to have greater clout thru separation.
These points don’t deny the varying element of a separatist nationalist agenda, not directly linked to the aforementioned power for power sake and economic beliefs.
There has intermittently been unrest in countries formerly in the USSR.
Ukraine at least 3 coups
Armenia versus Azerbaijan how many decades ?
Kyrgyzstan at least 3 coups
Georgia’s 2 coups
Moldova has had its ups and downs
Belarus attempted coup
What will be will be
Why the special attention on this now ?
Another thing to blame on Russia as if Russia should be responsible for these countries internal welfare.
Yes, we are all a bit puzzled … upside down feeling ever since the Great War on Terrorism. Bringing Freedom and ‘democracy’ to the larger world at the point of military superiority based on economic power to the world?
