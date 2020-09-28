You can read my thoughts on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the context of Russo-Turkish relations, on RT here.
You can read my thoughts on the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the context of Russo-Turkish relations, on RT here.
7 thoughts on “Thoughts on Armenian-azeri conflict”
Some sort of a compromise, perhaps? If Armenia returned the surrounding territories, perhaps Nagorno-Karabakh itself could become an ‘autonomous republic’, a-la Nakhchivan?
Another thing: while Turkey does provide political support, Azeri military seems to cooperate more with Israel than Turkey, which also seems a bit contradictory. A knot of contradictions, as they say.
LikeLike
Is Azerbaijan now really militarily stronger than Armenia as claimed in the beginning of the aforementioned RT piece? I don’t deny that it has gotten stronger.
Armenia’s position is compromised by it’s non-recognition of NK’s independence or formally claiming NK as a part of Armenia.
There’s a doable peace settlement on this matter. As articulated by yours truly (going back to over ten years ago to the present), it involves NK being simultaneously recognized as a part of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both sides aren’t going to budge anytime soon. A possible way out is to give something to everyone.
LikeLike
I don’t say that Azerbaijan is stronger militarily than Armenia, merely that it is getting relatively stronger due to its relative increasing size and wealth. That, of course, creates a danger that the Armenians might thinks it’s better to fight now rather than some years down the road when the odds will be less in their favour (sort of like German thinking in 1914).
LikeLike
From the first paragraph:
“Azerbaijan has never forgotten its 1990s humiliation at the hands of Armenia. Now stronger than its sworn enemy, and emboldened by Turkish support, Baku’s assertiveness is creating a headache for Moscow.”
****
The Arabs unanimously once thought that time was on their side regarding Israel. Not sure the Armenians provoked this latest skirmish.
LikeLike
Overall a good analysis of the sitrep, Professor.
It will be horrible if Armenians and Azerbaijanis end up killing each other again. People should stop and think: Each one of those soldiers has a family that wants him to come home again.
I obviously take umbrage at Putin’s remark, which you quote, namely “Russian president Vladimir Putin once complained that communist leader Vladimir Lenin had placed a ‘time bomb’ under Russia….”
That was no time-bomb, and Putin’s remark was completely unfair.
It ticks me off that Putin still blames Lenin; and that people in general try to put the blame on Lenin, for their own failures to live in peace together and try to work out their differences without bloodshed. Putin was absolutely in the wrong here, and I attempted to refute him in this post from July .
LikeLike
Bravo Putin for offering a perspective long restricted in Soviet times. Lenin spoke of “Great Russian Chauvinism”, while being comparatively mum on the anti-Russian variant, thereby explaining his secret deal with Pilsudski during the Russian Civil War.
LikeLike
Professor, may I ask you – what qualifies you as an expert in the matter of this particular… event? Are you a regional specialist with the focus on the so-called “Souther Caucasus”? Do you have some insider information? Did you ever travelled to the affected zomes of conflict as well as to both Armenia and Azerbaijan?
Your recent activity on RT reminds me of this verse (hope, your Russian is still good enough to understand it):
Гаврила был эксперт-ракетчик
Потом Гаврила был лингвист,
Но тут с рублем случилось что-то,
И вот Гаврила – финансист!
You also appear to be such “jack-of-all-trades” of the hype quick brigade. Note – I understand, why you resort to this kind of “Gavrilliad”. Nothing personal – just business! 🙂
BTW, nowhere does in your presentation of the “background events” you dwell upon the nature of the nationalism, which naturally arises with the advent of the capitalism. What, saying this makes you feel incomfortable?
P.S. For all those naive well-wishers, thinking that negotiations will help – they won’t. If the events in Balkans throughout XX c. taught us anything, is that young capitalist and fragile nationalist states will keep fighting to the bitter end. Only two solutions are known for the elimination of the nationalist irritant that sparks these conflicts – become non-capitalist, or become part of the empire.
LikeLike