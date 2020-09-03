Uncategorized Novichok again! September 3, 2020 PaulR 21 Comments Yalensis was begging for my thoughts on the Navalny poisoning. You can read them on RT here. Comments welcome on this site. Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreRedditLike this:Like Loading... Related
21 thoughts on “Novichok again!”
You give too much credence when, to anyone who has followed the UK authorities’ ludicrous allegations and non-existent professionalism in the Skripal investigation, this Merkel accusation with even less facts and less transparency given than their UK sibling propagandists, is laughable.
Russia has a problem, true – one of PR damage control.
Lukashenko’s claim that an intercepted call between Warsaw and Berlin shows that Merkel was lying to create international pressure on Russia during the Belarusian unrest is more believable than the novichok claim.
Any scientific drill-down into any aspect of this case will favor the Russians. I predict that the non-transparency will again be on the Western side – Charite can hide behind patient confidentiality – as surely as the Skripal disappearance by MI5/6.
Germany will not share any data – that’s almost certain. There are multiple precedents of that. Nor do they need to – when was the last time media demanded transparency in a case against Russia?
And I personally think they don’t even have any data in the first place.
Perhaps share confidentially among some and/or all EU/NATO actors.
Again – Russia should not respond to jokes. No one takes this stuff seriously, least of all Merkel. Russia should ignore it too.
“Now the Germans have named the substance, and it couldn’t be worse news for the Kremlin. ”
No, it couldn’t be better for the Kremlin. Either Novichok is a killer and the Skripal story nonsense, or it isn’t and we get the same conclusion.
My favourite joke is that Russia actually wants people to know it did it by using Novijoke again. It wants to scare its enemies. Which no doubt is why Boris and other Western leaders are talking up the joke – they
must be colluding with Russia.
When I read about Novichok being named the culprit toxin I honestly burst into laughters.
Navalny would be the fifth individual that survived a poisoning with what we have been told is one of the most deadly toxins ever developed by chemical weapons engineers. On a total of six affected people.
The only person who was supposedly killed by one of the agents belonging to the Novichok family was the poor Dawn Sturges and she got poisoned accidentally.
We are also supposed to believe that after poisoning Navalny (or letting someone poison him) the Kremlin decided to allow for him to be transferred to Germany where he could be tested and the poison discovered.
I know professor Robinson seemed pretty convinced by the UK narrative of the Skripals poisoning, so I guess we come at this from very different perspectives, but this revelation about Novichok poisoning is hardly credible.
It’s the mix of incompetence plus the blatant signature of the alleged toxin that makes this whole narrative hard to swallow: if the substance Navalny was exposed to was indeed a Novichok, then I think it’s a safe bet to assume that:
1) the culprit didn’t want to kill him
2) the culprit wanted the Russian government to be suspected.
As soon as I heard this news about Novichok (again).
My first feeling was disappointment- not with Russia – but with Germany for being so transparently dishonest.
The whole Skripal saga was lies and now this lie on top of a lie.
They have sunk to the level of Theresa May and her “highly likely” rubbish.
That organisation “ charite “ Is also clearly an NGO that needs to be black listed – plus all those doctors who flew to Russia consulted with the doctors in Omsk then turn around and produce such lies. What about their oath to do now harm.
I mentioned in another post the name of Colin Powell who told a lie that resulted in a million deaths. Yet this man suffered no reputational damage. A million Iraqis lives don’t matter to these people.
The truth is not important to the west and Russia shouldn’t bother responding to these clowns.
Germany is the enemy along with EU /NATO and the USA
I also would like to know why the following people were not infected by the Novichok
1. Passengers on the aeroplane
2. crew /baggage handlers
3. airport staff
4. Navalny’s entourage & wife all exposed to novichok yet not a single one infected.
PS. Also the kitchen staff who cleared up after mr Navalny had his tea.
German medics made a different claim first, identifying some chemical agent (I can’t be bothered to google its name).
How does their first claim square with their second claim?
Initially the Germans called it a ‘cholinesterase inhibitor’. Novichok is one. Therefore, there is no contradiction.
Paul, thank you for another excellent analysis.
Hysterics about Russophobia, inconclusive evidence and CIA false flags increasingly ring hollow. We’ve heard it all before and it’s frequently proven untrue. Besides, I’m sure Western countries have better things to do than to make Russia look bad.
I would also like to highlight, however, that the alleged incident apparently occurred on Russian territory. While this might change people’s perception of the Russian state, any ‘retaliatory’ action by Western countries would be equally as appropriate as Russian sanctions against the US/UK over their treatment of Assange (according to the UN, a victim of ‘sustained psychological torture’) or over Guantanamo Bay.
I’m most inclined to believe that Navalny was poisoned by a rogue security services faction or by one of the enemies he’s made while investigating corruption. This still obviously raises questions for the Russian government. We need transparency from all government bodies involved, both Russian and German, if we are to move forward with this.
If the Russian state is not responsible for poisoning Navalny, all the more reason for it to do a thorough and open investigation to determine the truth and clear its name.
I agree. In many ways, the possibility of rogue actors carrying out the attack is vastly more dangerous as it shows a lack of control over chemical weapons. If it was, as some people inevitably suggest, an infamous CIA false flag conspiracy, then Russia has all the more interest in investigating why a foreign actor was carrying out a chemical attack against a Russian citizen on Russian soil.
Saying ‘there’s no evidence’, ‘it could have been anyone’ or ‘it’s all a provocation’ does absolutely nothing. It’s been used for such things as MH17, Litvinenko and other incidents where attribution of blame is more or less established. Reusing that argument, merely serves as an admission of guilt.
You discuss three separate possibilities for the poisoning, essentially: (1) Putin; (2) lower-level operatives “interpreting” Putin’s sentiments; (3) “private actor” who was upset by Navalny’s anti-corruption investigations.
For the sake of completeness, you should probably add a 4th possibility, which most will presumably see as very remote but nonetheless cannot be absolutely ruled out at this stage:
(4) a non-Russian actor (private or otherwise) wishing to put Putin/Russia in “hot water — a so-called “false flag” (the “Lavon Affair” being perhaps the most famous example of this specie).
Fair enough, but again, all the more reason for the Russian state to take this seriously and thoroughly investigate in an open manner.
I agree completely with that.
You didn’t mention a fourth possibility, cui bono? That is, the Navalny poisoning is a false flag operation by a great power actor designed to discredit Putin. Because Belarus.
If it was a false flag, then it means a foreign entity attacked a Russian citizen on Russian soil. This would mean Russia would have every interest in investigating the matter properly and making a specific accusation. A state whose citizen has been attacked by a foreign power doesn’t say, “It wasn’t us! It could have been anyone! Might have been the CIA.” A state in that situation launches its own prompt and transparent investigation.
Absolutely.
Your credulity regarding Merkels statement is rather cute, and lets you miss the point that the German secret service might well be acting with others to again smear Russia for a variety of reasons (https://gilbertdoctorow.com/)
We again have a generally named agent that is utterly deadly, works within minutes and a drop kills hundreds while obviously from the time the stuff was supposedly administered to the falling ill of the victim on the plane considerable time – as in the Skripal case – elapsed making a mockery of the claims and throwing the veracity of any claims regarding the agent being used into the trash bin, no other person was obviously affected and the only person that was seen with Navalny was someone buying him a tea and drinking it with him..
I find the whole scenario a very unskilled written script with plotholes one can drive a nuclear sub through.
But they don’t say it was a false flag. They maintain that there is no evidence of poisoning (unless it’s changed recently). It seems that it’s now up to German experts to produce the evidence.
There are I think alternative possibilities here, in a number of directions.
It is I think useful to look at the claims in ‘From Russia With Blood’ articles published by ‘BuzzFeed’ in June 2017, elaborated in a book-length version by their ‘Global Investigations Editor’ of ‘BuzzFeed’, Heidi Blake, last November.
(For the original series, see https://www.buzzfeed.com/heidiblake/from-russia-with-blood-14-suspected-hits-on-british-soil .)
What we are presented with is a pathetic story of Putin and his ‘siloviki’ colleagues systematically murdering their way through the group of ‘dissidents’ surrounding the late Boris Berezovsky, and then that figure himself.
Meanwhile, we are given to believe, successive British governments, determined to ‘appease’ Putin, turned a ‘blind eye’, and could only be brought back to the ‘straight and narrow’ by the presentation of incontrovertible evidence from U.S. intelligence agencies. (LOL!)
This is all the most patent BS, but the point is that people are now, as it were ‘locked into it.’ The consequence of admitting that any single one of these claims is nonsense would be that the whole structure would be likely to unravel, with unpredictable and potentially rather radical consequences.
One consequence, however, is that if someone wants to ensure that any possibilities of any kind of ‘rapprochement’, however qualified, between Russia and the West are stymied, all they have to do is mix up a solution of ‘Novichok’ and administer a non-fatal dose to someone who can be plausibly be presented as a mortal threat Putin needs to eliminate.
This is actually not so very difficult.
As to how Russia will, and should, react, my ability to judge is limited, as I have no claims to be a Russianist – don’t know the language, never lived there.
However, having interviewed some of the ‘institutniki’ who were behind the ‘new thinking’ for the BBC, back in February 1989, I have watched, with interest, how their views have evolved over the years.
A figure I find particularly interesting is Dmitri Trenin, the Director of the Carnegie Moscow Centre. Originally a career Red Army officer, he obtained a PhD at the ‘Institute of the USA and Canada’, one of the ‘driving forces’ behind the ‘new thinking’, in 1984. He is, I think, of Jewish ethnicity.
In complex ways, Trenin seems to me a man ‘between worlds’ – which is said without disrespect.
It was thus of particular interest to me to read the concluding remarks to his short study ‘Russia’, published by Polity Press last year. Of particular interest, I found the following suggestion:
‘The policies of Russia’s future leaders are more likely to lean to the left domestically and toward closer relations with non-Western countires, including China, internationally. Putin’s never-to-be-satisfied desire to be “understood” by the United States might be seen by his eventual successors as akin to appeasement. In extremis, Alexander Nevsky’s hard choice of submitting to the East to fight off the West could be made again. For Russia, it has always been more to save its soul than its body. The optimal geopolitical construct, however, would be something like a Grand Eurasian Equilibrium with Berlin, Beijing and Delhi becoming Moscow’s principal foreign policy partners.’
Note: This is not Alexander Dugin talking, but someone whose whole background and outlook makes him a natural ‘Westerniser. Note also: The scenario he suggests would be the ‘optimal geopolitical construct’ for contemporary Russian élites – a kind of ‘Mackinderite consolidation’ of Eurasia – is an ultimate nightmare for a great many people.
A relatively humane ‘false flag’ is surely, in such a situation, a possibility just worth considering?
