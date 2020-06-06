Reminiscences of Soviet history

When my time is up, will anybody be interested in what I did as an academic studying Russia? Off the bat, it doesn’t seem like a gripping subject for a memoir – ‘And then I wrote this article, and then I wrote that one.’ One can’t imagine it being a great page turner. But it might be useful nonetheless, at least if other examples are anything to go by. Two recent memoirs by Anglo-American scholars provide an interesting comparison of how Cold War era Western academics sought to make sense of the Soviet Union, as well as the manner in which Soviet studies were never purely an academic phenomenon but always inherently political.
The authors could not be more dissimilar. Peter Reddaway, author of The Dissidents: A Memoir of Working with the Resistance in Russia, 1960-1990, is something of a Cold Warrior. By contrast, Lewis Siegelbaum, author of Stuck on Communism: Memoir of a Russian Historian is red through and through, while sensibly avoiding being a Soviet apologist. Reddaway’s view of the Soviet system is top-down, sharing the views of his supervisor at LSE, Leonid Schapiro, whose book on the Russian revolution, according to Reddaway, described it as the work of a small group of people who ‘enjoyed but little popular support’ but ‘seized power for themselves … and kept others from sharing it.’ Siegelbaum, on the other hand, views the Soviet Union from the bottom up, concentrating on labour and cultural history, trying to work out, among other things, what made Soviet workers tick. The two scholars’ attitude to the firmly anti-Soviet (and some would say, Russophobic) historian Richard Pipes strikingly illustrates their varying views of Russia. Seigelbaum notes that Pipes’ ‘representations of the patrimonial/totalitarian/garrison state remain a distorting lens through which to view Russia’s history, [and] crowded out social forces among other things.’ Reddaway’s take is very different. ‘Over time,’ he says, ‘I moved toward the camp of the [Patricia] Blakes and the [Richard] Pipeses in my view that all things Soviet were fair game for analysts in the West’.
Both Reddaway and Siegelbaum benefitted from the opening up of the Soviet Union in the Khrushchev era to make trips there. Reddaway remarks of his first visit that, ‘I embarked on the trip as someone with a critical view of Soviet Communism’. Nothing he saw in Russia ever changed his mind. Instead, it reinforced it, and for a while he assisted the Russian émigré organization NTS by editing its magazine. The NTS was founded in the 1920s by young officers of the anti-Bolshevik White armies, and in the Second World War was associated with the collaborationist Vlasov movement, so you get a sense of the circles in which the young Reddaway moved. Later, as a student at Moscow State University (MGU) his only contact with ‘ordinary’ Russians seems to have been conversations with taxi drivers. Otherwise, he spent all his time in the company of what he calls ‘liberal’ intellectuals. His ability to mix and mingle in Moscow literary circles appears to have been quite remarkable, soon acquiring a large circle of friends among disaffected elements of the Soviet intelligentsia. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this eventually resulted in him being expelled from the country.
Back in the United Kingdom, Reddaway in due course became a conduit through which dissident samizdat material was smuggled from the Soviet Union and translated and published in the West, most notably the ‘Chronicle of Current Events’, which detailed Soviet political repression. Much of The Dissidents consists of descriptions of this repression, especially the Soviet practice of deeming dissidents to be mad and locking them up in psychiatric institutions. Reddaway links an upsurge in psychiatric abuse to a failure of the World Psychiatric Association to condemn it and expel the Soviets. Weakness by the West, he suggests, encouraged human rights abuses. The only correct policy is a hard line.
There can be little doubt that in translating and publishing the ‘Chronicle of Current Events’ and in highlighting the struggles of the dissidents, Reddaway played a valuable service. His descriptions of Soviet repression, particularly psychiatric abuse, are a welcome reminder of the negative side of Soviet life, and something we should all bear in mind if ever we start feeling a little bit of nostalgia for times gone by. That said, there was something about The Dissidents which bothered me a little bit. One gets the sense of somebody who began with a negative view of the Soviet Union and then never sought to question it. Having gone to Russia, it’s like Reddaway sought out the type of people who would reinforce his existing position. His Soviet literati friends come across as doing relatively well out of the system but at the same time despising it (comparison with contemporary Kreakly come to mind). But as Reddaway himself notes, these people ‘lived in the cocoons of their comfortable homes, segregated from the people and enjoying a multitude of privileges.’ Was this really the best source of information about Soviet life? I can see the younger me in Reddaway. I used to be like that. But I’ve changed a bit. Reddaway, it would seem, never budged an inch along the way.
Siegelbaum similarly never budged. But unlike Reddaway, he both began and ended on the left. His father was a member of the Communist Party of the USA, and he came of age in the late 1960s when, as he says, ‘We filled courses on revolutions, peasant societies, and guerrilla movements. We read Frantz Fanon, Regis Debray, and Mao Zedong, [and] debated the finer points of revolutionary strategy.’ I have to say that this sort of thing has always baffled me. How did anybody ever imagine that Chairman Mao was the answer to America’s problems? But they were different times, I suppose.
As an undergraduate, Siegelbaum got his knowledge of the Soviet Union from the likes of Stephen Cohen, providing him with perhaps a rather more nuanced perspective than that of Reddaway. Like the latter, Siegelbaum then spent time at MGU, but his experience was dissimilar. As he puts it, ‘My Russian friends … neither revolved in high places nor associated with liberals or dissidents’. Still his experience in Soviet Russia created ‘considerable disillusionment’ in him: communism, it turned out, wasn’t quite what he’d hoped.
This did not, however, put Siegelbaum off, and from then on he devoted himself to a study of Soviet social history. As he writes, ‘I put workers and shop floor politics at center stage in the drama of Stalin’s industrial revolution’. ‘I was driven’, he says, by ‘my yearning to tell a different kind of story about the Soviet Union’s formative decades, one in which working people occupied the center of the drama.’ The result was a very different version of Soviet history, which brought some much needed sophistication to what was previously a rather lop-sided Cold War perspective.
Has this made any difference to how the general public views the Soviet past? Siegelbaum isn’t too optimistic. He concludes: ‘Despite all our efforts to introduce other themes and demonstrate their salience, what the public best knows about Soviet history is still the Gulag, Stalin’s brutality, the absence of freedom within the country, and variations on the Soviet Union as a totalitarian empire’. In short, the Reddaway view still dominates over the Siegelbaum one.
And so it will ever be, I suspect. To be blunt, the Gulag sells better than stories of factory workers. Reddaway’s reminder of Soviet repression fits the zeitgeist (evil Russians!!) more than the tales of a historian who finishes his memoirs with a statement that, despite it all, he still sees communism ‘as the only real alternative to the barbarism of capitalism’. The struggle for the soul of Soviet history will continue, but outside the halls of academia, I suspect that the battle was won long ago.
8 thoughts on “Reminiscences of Soviet history”
Regarding the NTS:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Alliance_of_Russian_Solidarists
Concerning how someone has been remembered for his Russia related commentary:
https://thesaker.is/vale-jon-hellevig/
I didn’t have the privilege of meeting him in person. He seemed like a very good guy. In conversation, we learned that our respective grandfathers had received a St. George’s Cross.
As for Richard Pipes:
https://www.eurasiareview.com/25062018-remembering-richard-pipes-oped/
See Sheila Fitzpatrick “Emigres on the Make” London Review of Books
Vol.42 No.3, 6 Feb 2020.
’tis sad if so.
“Soviet studies were never purely an academic phenomenon but always inherently political…
Well said, and also, I would add, inherently war-like.
I remember reading somewhere that at the annual conference for the American Association for the Advancement of Slavic Studies (the aptly named AAASS), the one that took place the year the Soviet Union fell apart, the keynote speaker got up to the podium and announced (to thunderous applause of conference attendees): “We won!”
In other words, as if I have to spell it out, ALL of American Soviet and Russian studies, the entire academic community (with the possible exception of Prof. Stephen Cohen), existed for one purpose only, and that one purpose was NOT the advancement of scientific historiography!
That one purpose was – duh! — to destroy and dismantle the Soviet Union, as the academic arm of the American imperial state.
“…with the possible exception of Prof. Stephen Cohen”, and with
Lewis H. Siegelbaum — and there are many more.
I always found the pro-Soviet (but not slavishly so) left wing historical accounts to be the most compelling. You get a full, well rounded picture of the Soviet experiment from Stalin onward.
To take the Stalin era as an example as told by these historians. There is the repression, the terror, the murder, the fear, the brutality, the cramped living conditions, but also introduction to literacy, running water, machinery, modern living conditions, gaining basic hygiene knowledge, access to high culture, being treated as a citizen, a determination to build a better life, determination to become a more refined and better person – these things coexisted together and to understand that also helps understand why the Russians find it hard to damn Stalin completely. As Stephen Cohen says “it was a time of towering achievements, and monstrous crimes” and those two do not sit well with each other.
If you’re just sitting around with nothing to do (I’m kidding; I know you’re busy with your autobiography), see if you can find a copy of Barry Broadfoot’s “Ordinary Russians”. Barry Broadfoot and Peter Reddaway would have got on like a house on fire. Broadfoot traipsed around the Soviet Union just before it collapsed – “Ordinary Russians” was published in 1989 – and had an infallible instinct for starting up conversations with people who were miserable and couldn’t wait to tell someone. He pitied the Russians for their attempts to be like normal people; every restaurant he ate in, if he asked for a salad, they brought him tomatoes and cucumbers, as if that’s what the word ‘salad’ means in Russian. And didn’t the Balts hate the Russians? He visited Estonia, and greatly enjoyed his conversations with a schoolteacher there who regaled hm with her story of ‘the bitch from Moscow’, and how she had implied that her son was going to fail in order to extort money from her to prevent it. There’s moral rectitude for you.
You could have met him when you come to visit me, he just lived up the road in Nanaimo, but he died in 2003. I never met him, either, but Vancouver Island is ground zero for people who have interesting views of Russians. Michael Bociurkiw, who was the first westerner at the crash site of MH-17 and claimed the cockpit looked like it had been hosed with machine-gun fire, lives even closer, in Sidney.
“…so you get a sense of the circles in which the young Reddaway moved”
Left unmentioned are the political program of the NTS, their collaboration with the Polish military intelligence, immediate switch to new masters in 1939 and therefore their pro-Nazi ideological drift during the War… And how they were paper-clipped to fight for Murika and Mockracy, where in the US of A they’d performed “reboot to the last working version of the program” – i.e. back to the fascism.
Redway, thus, was ideologically pro-fascist. He found the USSR not to his taste. Ah… boo-fucking-hoo?
“…especially the Soviet practice of deeming dissidents to be mad and locking them up in psychiatric institutions.”
Judging by activity of these dissidents’ present day successors, it was a necessary and very sound policy, that should be brought back. And not just in Russia.
“His descriptions of Soviet repression, particularly psychiatric abuse, are a welcome reminder of the negative side of Soviet life, and something we should all bear in mind if ever we start feeling a little bit of nostalgia for times gone by.”
A meaningless diatribe. I’m gonna say a mind-blowing thing to you, Professor. Acts of “repression” happen every day all across the world. Because “repression” literally means “putting down”, in this case – disobedience before the law. Fining someone for jaywalking is – surprise-surprise! – an act of “repression”. Just like passing a sentence for the murder or rape. And the citizens (normal ones) are fine with that.
More honest tract thus, would be to say, that the West drew attention to other country’s having a different set of laws and values and ability to enforce them. I.e. the matter, boils down to values dissonance. Which means – yeah, there will still be people feeling mighty nostalgic about these times. Whatcha gonna do about it?
“Was this really the best source of information about Soviet life?”
It is the only ideologically suitable one for any red-blooded Westerner. Find a Native in any of these quaint non-Western states, which, if you squeeze your eyes reaaaaaaaly tight, might pass for the trademark “member of the middle-class” and lionize him/her/zher/“singular” them/абырвалг. Shamelessly. Tirelessly. With a foam in your mouth. Because the alternative is to betray your own
classstrata.
“I can see the younger me in Reddaway. I used to be like that. But I’ve changed a bit.”
“The struggle for the soul of Soviet history will continue, but outside the halls of academia, I suspect that the battle was won long ago.”
There were no “battle” in the first place. All so-called “Russian/Soviet studies” in the West were ordered by the needs of the Cold War promulgators, in need of “right” ideological ammo. When will you shed this preposterous notion about pure, Ivory Towers world of Academia, unaffected by the politics?
