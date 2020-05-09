Uncategorized Crosstalking WW2 May 9, 2020 PaulR 2 Comments Here I am talking about the Second World War on RT’s Crosstalk show: Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreRedditLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Crosstalking WW2”
was pleased about Mikhail’s helping hand.
Interesting. Y
es, one would wish to live in times were these issues could be discussed without the emotions on one or the other side.
You obviously are aware, at least that was a news item too, that Trump called both Macron and Putin. Although what experts do we have on WWII death considered collectively, there is a new historical update fitting 30 millions that escapes me?
LikeLike
The campaign to end fascism in the European Theater is a somber reminder of the price of freedom. More than 30 million lives were lost and tens of millions more were shattered in the war. Most of those who perished in Europe were civilians, including 6 million Jews and millions of others from Poland and the former Soviet Union. The United States also suffered incredible losses. Of the more than 2 million Americans who deployed to Europe and the Mediterranean or patrolled the Atlantic Ocean, more than 186,000 paid the ultimate sacrifice, and more than twice that number were wounded.
LikeLike