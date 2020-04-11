Book review: Skripal in prison

You all surely know the story. Sergei Skripal, a one time officer in the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU, was recruited by the British intelligence service MI6, and worked for a while as a British spy before being caught by the Russian authorities and imprisoned. He was then released as part of a spy swap and went to live incognito in Salisbury, England, where he carried on his life peacefully until one day a couple of GRU officers, Anatoly Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, travelling under the pseudonyms Petrov and Boshirov, flew to the UK and smeared a nerve agent known as Novichok on the door handle of his house. The poisoning almost killed Skripal and his daughter, Julia, but both eventually survived. Also poisoned was a police officer Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who entered the Skripals’ house to investigate. He too survived. Less lucky was another resident of Salisbury, Dawn Sturgess, whose boyfriend Charlie Rowley gave her a perfume bottle he found somewhere in town. The bottle contained the Novichok used by Petrov and Boshirov to poison Skripal. Sturgess died after spraying herself with its contents.
That’s the official narrative, which most people accept. John Helmer, though, doesn’t believe it. Ever since the original poisoning he’s been penning pieces on his blog, Dances with Bears, casting doubt on the story being provided by the British police and government. Now he has assembled his pieces into a book entitled Skripal in Prison, which lays out the case against the theory that the Russians were behind the Skripal poisoning.
Helmer’s technique is to latch onto apparent contradictions in the statements of public officials, expose gaps in knowledge about the case, and portray things which most observers might consider quite innocuous as deeply suspicious, all to give a sense that things aren’t quite what they seem to be. For instance, he asks why it was necessary to knock down the roof of the Skripals’ house, and then the entire building, if the Novichok was just on the door handle. It must mean that the poison was really in the house, not outside on the door, he conjectures. And that must mean that Skripal was playing around with Novichok inside his home, and poisoned himself. Of course, it could just be that the British authorities were playing safe, and that they realized that nobody would ever want to buy the house and that it would have to be demolished. But Helmer doesn’t consider alternative possibilities. An apparent contradiction in one detail is taken as evidence that the entire narrative must be false, after which an entirely new narrative is constructed based entirely on conjecture. Suffice it to say that I don’t find this method of argument very convincing.
Now it’s true that there are some things about the Skripal story which remained unexplained. If the Skripals came into contact with the nerve agent when they touched the door on leaving the house, it’s not clear why it took several hours for them to display symptoms of poisoning. It’s also unknown how Sergeant Bailey was infected, or where Charlie Rowley found the bottle, or what happened to the bottle in the weeks between the poisoning of the Skripals and Rowley picking it up. But in a case like this there are bound to be gaps in knowledge. As things stand, one might find it difficult to convict Petrov and Boshirov in a court of law, where the standard is guilt beyond reasonable doubt, but that doesn’t mean that one can’t make a judgement outside of the court that they are fairly likely guilty of the crime.
Helmer, though, has a different take on events. This is what he thinks happened, as written on page 208 of the book:
Sergei Skripal poisoned himself by accident on March 4, 2018, in the centre of Salisbury. At the time he was engaged in an operation, freelance or official, which was known to the British intelligence agency MI6. The two Russians, Anatoly Chepiga and Alexander Mishkin, who visited Salisbury on March 3 and during Skripal’s fateful afternoon, were a signal from the Russian military intelligence agency GRU that the Russians knew in advance what Skripal was doing, and wanted the British to know they knew. The two Russians never made it to the front door of the Skripal house in Salisbury; the door handle wasn’t poisoned, there was no contact between Skripal, Chepiga, Mishkin. Their affair had nothing to do with the subsequent death of Dawn Sturgess.
To which I can only say ‘phooey’. Helmer produces not a jot of evidence to support any of these claims. It’s pure speculation. What Helmer does do is cited Occam’s Razor, the famous principle that the simplest explanation of any problem is the most likely one. But if an ex-GRU agent is poisoned on the same day that a couple of current GRU agents turn up in his town and are spotted just a few minutes walk from his house, isn’t the simplest explanation that they were the ones who poisoned him? Indeed, it’s noticeable that Helmer doesn’t contest the identification of Petrov and Boshirov as GRU officers Chepiga and Mishkin. What the hell were they doing in Salisbury two days in a row? Warning Skripal, as Helmer claims?? What sort of logic is that? It doesn’t make any sense to me at all.
I write a lot about the crazy nonsense churned out by Western writers about Russia, but there’s a danger in thinking that because so many of the accusations made against Russia are false, they all are. The Russian state is not all sweetness and light. Helmer knows this very well, and often writes about the corrupt nexus of state and business in Russia. On the back of his book he proudly prints a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry saying, ‘Helmer writes bad things about our country.’ I find it odd, therefore, that he’s so keen to let the Russians off the hook for the Skripal poisoning. Some may be persuaded by his logic. I am not.
10 thoughts on “Book review: Skripal in prison”
The extensive work over two years on the Skripal case by Rob Slane at theblogmire.com might lend some weight to the skeptical view.
“That’s the official narrative, which most people accept.”
Are you saying, Professor, that the Russians are, therefore, not “people”?
Also – good to know, Professor, that you remain an Officer and a Gentelman, and always remember the solemn oath you swore to Her Majesty the Queen.
John Helmer is somewhat of a crackpot on this, but just because his
theory has big holes does not mean the British version is not BS.
According to the official British version of events, Skripals got
Novichok on their hands from the doorhandle of his house, and
collapsed on a park bench some 4 hours later. British police had to
destroy the table at Zizzis restaurant where Skriplas dined shortly before
the park bench episode because the table was so contaminated with Novichok.
So we know that about 12:30 Skriplas got their hands full of Novichok
(door handle) and at Zizzies a couple of hours later their hands we
still full on Novichok (table was contaminated and had to be destroyed).
However, between these, we know Skriplas were at the pond and feeding ducks (Sergei Skripal had brought some bread). There were
some boys there; Sergei Skripal gave pieces of bread to the boys. One
boy actually ate a piece of bread. We know this since a few British
papers talked to the moms of the boys who where there. No boys got
sick, no ducks were hurt. How is this possible if the Skripals had hands
full of Novichok?
So you ask us to believe that at 12:30 Skripals got Novichok on their
hands, then at the pond it magically disappeared from their hands, then
at Zizzis it magically reappeared on their hands? Seriously? This is not
physically possible (care to explain how this could possibly happen?)
It is a virtual impossibility that Skripals got Novichok on their hands
from the door handle. It must have happened some time later (after
the pond). Some screwy stuff was going on that day in Salisbury, but the
British official version is total BS.
The only thing in this story that is inconceivable is that the two Russian secret agents were so incompetent that they couldn’t kill someone they had set out to kill. What sort of people do they employ? Don’t they get any training at all?
Certainly Russia is in a bad state, but not SO bad?
I think Patrick Armstrong in his joke pieces lays out the best case for why we should treat this with skepticism, the overly elaborate scheme and also the fact these guys were supposedly spraying something much like Sarin without any protective equipment. Even if you assume, not too unreasonably, that the Russian government is not the cuddliest of organisations this itself is a bad idea because they might fall ill and get caught from their own poison and thus become two intelligence officers on a hit squad mission.
We will need, unfortunately, years to even begin to arrive at an account that actually is comprehensive of this mess. As it is, western governments may be right, but their messaging is so slap dash it becomes ridiculous as it is clear they are salivating over anything to demonise the Russians rather than arrive at an objective finding of what happened.
David, if in your critique you do not even refer to the Blogmire, then your critique is really shallow. You often show remarkable leniency for the British state apparatus or military. The Skripal case is a case in point where total exhonoration of Russia is quite easy. The bumbling – some deliberate, lots just incompetence – of a rapidly put together MI5/6 hoax is blatantly obvious. Why not mention that those names – Boshirov and Petrov – continue to be the names referred to also by the British authorities, and not Chepiga and Mishkin? Why not mention that the Europol search warrant was dropped?
Helmer’s mistake is to give in to the temptation to try and make sense of it all and construct his own theory. He goes too far. I believe the origin of this hoax is exposed in the leaked emails about the Integrity Initiative, which showed clearly the British spy agencies’ intent on arranging events that would discredit Russia and its allies. We know because of the OPCW leaks about Syria that chemical weapons breaches are top choice for the British spy services.
Both the Steele dossier’s British roots, the Skripal saga, the (4!)Syria chemical weapons hoaxes, the background material of the Integrity Initiative, and the smearing of Assange bear a lot of resemblance in style and content. This is not about Russia being innocent; this is about a floundering Britain and its spy services trying to squeak out a leveraged raison d’etre inside the mostly Anglo-Saxon western oligarchies.
I mean, the bottom line is that both Skripal and Daughter are still alive. No?
So, what kind of bumbling assassins… ?
>make a judgement outside of the court that they are fairly likely guilty of the crime.
Eh, not in this case. Skripal’s case official version is positively riddled with contradictions. It’s not at the point where it would be difficult to prove in a court of law, is at the point where it would be laughed out of it.
This was the biggest story at the time
-Led to sanctions
-Expulsion of diplomats
-stories about dead ducks and children (made up by the CIA to get Trump to take is seriously)
Then nothing …… until your post today
The interesting thing about Sergei Skripal is that he was a spy for the British when their “friend” Yeltsin was president.
He was released by President Medvedev and went to live in UK – so what was the reason for this alleged attempt on his life and his daughter (who could have been killed in Moscow as she was living there) ?
What was Sergei and his daughter doing that would incur the wrath of the Russian state ?
No reason was given – just that Putin in bad and it’s what evil Russians do!!!
The whole story never made sense
It only makes sense as a classic English high-level conspiracy, real James Bond stuff, the purpose being to lay the propaganda framework for the sanctions. Anybody who believes that Novichok nonsense deserves a Dunce of the Year award.
