Pot, kettle, black

I’ve theorized before that there may be something of a correlation between how loudly someone shouts about misinformation and how much misinformation comes out of that person’s own mouth. Recent years have led to a large-scale, and seemingly well-funded, industry of misinformation ‘experts’, who make a healthy living from exposing alleged foreign attempts to undermine our fragile democratic order, while simultaneously having a rather tenuous hold on the truth themselves. A recent publication from the University of Calgary is a case in point.
Entitled ‘COVID-19 as a tool of information confrontation: Russia’s approach’, the piece comes under the banner of the university’s School of Public Policy, giving it the air of academic respectability. In reality, it’s an under-referenced, poorly produced rant, which doesn’t deserve wide publicity. Still, I think it’s worth referencing as an example of how the misinformation industry operates.
Author Sergey Sukhankin, whose work I have discussed before, argues the following:
As the rest of the world struggles to cope with COVID-9, Russia is churning out propaganda that blames the West for creating the virus. … Russia is using social media accounts, fake news outlets, state-controlled global satellite media, bloggers, pseudo-scientists and supposed scholars, experts and Russians living in the West to spread its lies and distortions. … Putin’s larger goal in spreading propaganda and conspiracy theories is to subvert the West … COVID-19 is seen as an ideal way for Russia to deal a powerful blow not only to the EU, but to inflict damage on the ties between Europe and its North American allies.
It’s sounds terrible. The problem is that after two and half pages of introduction and historical filling, the core of the publication, which itself consists of just two pages, contains no evidence to back the assertions above. Note the claim that Russia is ‘churning’ out propaganda, suggesting a huge flood of the stuff. But Sukhankin fails to provide examples, let alone evidence of a process of ‘churning’. Note also the use of the word ‘Russia’, which seems to imply that everything any Russian says is somehow part of some centralized state plan. Again, no evidence is produced. It’s remarkably thin gruel.
What we do get is a complaint of crude disinformation being spread on Russian TV to the ‘least informed of the Russian masses’ by ‘Russia’s most notorious TV anchor, Yevgeny Kisilev’ (a rather embarrassing error, as Sukhankin surely means Dmitry Kisilev – Yevgeny moved to Ukraine in 2008). I have to admit that I don’t watch either Kiselev, so I have no idea what they’ve been saying about coronavirus. But what I do know is that Dmitry broadcasts in Russia, to Russians, not in foreign languages to foreign audiences. How then could he be part of some Russian plan to spread disinformation in the West? It doesn’t make sense. As for what this disinformation is, the only example Sukhankin provides is Russian TV showing pictures from the social media account of hockey star Alexander Ovechkin’s wife, showing empty shelves in American stores. Well, where’s the disinformation in that? (Besides which, most of us have probably seen similar pictures online from the USA and elsewhere from any other number of people – it’s hardly something extraordinary for them to appear on Russian TV).
I could go on, but I don’t want to give too much credence to this stuff. I’ll just provide one more example of Sukhankin’s weird form of argumentation. Apparently, ‘Russian intellectuals have concluded that the virus is a precursor of the coming end of the “liberal world order, and giving way to a new configuration in which old powers, such as the US … are giving way to the new leaders, including China and Russia.’ Well, yes, some have. But the idea that the balance of power in the world is shifting is hardly a uniquely Russian one (let alone disinformation, since it is obviously true), and the potential impact of the current crisis on the international order is a topic exercising intellectuals in the West just as much as in Russia. How is all this proof that Russia is ‘churning out propaganda’ to ‘subvert the West’ and deal a ‘powerful blow’ to the Western alliance? It isn’t. Not in the slightest.
‘Russian military-political elites consider COVID-19 as something that could and should be used to deal a powerful blow to the EU’, concludes Sukhankin, providing not a single reference to anything any Russian military-political leader has said to this effect. But don’t let the lack of evidence get in our way. Something must be done! ‘The Canadian government must take a tougher stance on platforms/agencies operating in Canadian information space and deliberately sowing panic or discord among the population’, says the final words of the report. And so we end up where we so often do, with a call for censorship.
Of itself, this publication doesn’t matter a jot. It’s just the ramblings of one guy in Calgary – a true scholar, I guess, not one of the ‘supposed scholars’ he denounces. But this stuff spreads. For instance, Canadian military historian David Bercuson, a Calgary U professor emeritus, took the opportunity of Sukhankin’s publication to pen a piece in the National Post, spreading fear of Russian and Chinese disinformation. On almost a daily basis, stories and op-eds appear claiming that the Russians are using COVID-19 for geopolitical purposes. The aid Russia has recently provided to Italy and the United States is a case in point. Take a look at these recent headlines:
‘The influence operation behind Russia’s coronavirus aid to Italy: how the Kremlin is using Covid-19 crisis to undermine NATO and the EU.’ (Coda Story, 2 April 2020)
‘Coronavirus: what does “from Russia with love” really mean?’(BBC, 3 April 2020)
‘Beware of Bad Samaritans: China and Russia are sending medical aid to Italy and other coronavirus-stricken countries, but their motives aren’t so altruistic’. (Foreign Policy, 30 March 2020)
‘Russian aid to Italy leaves EU exposed’. (New York Times, 26 March 2020)
‘Russian mercy mission to Italy is a front for intelligence gathering, British expert warns.’ (Daily Telegraph, 3 April 2020)
Having read these, now ask yourself a couple of questions: who exactly is using COVID-19 to spread propaganda? who exactly is exploiting the current situation to raise tensions and stoke conflict? To me, the answer is pretty clear. It’s very much a case of the pot calling the kettle black.
9 thoughts on “Pot, kettle, black”
EU tax dollars at work https://euvsdisinfo.eu/news/
Thank you, Professor Robinson, please keep your BS active charcoal filter online.
On that very matter:
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/03/30/continued-western-mass-media-creativity-misinformation-on-russia-knows-no-bounds/
“Deliciously biting” and all.
Excellent piece, Paul – deliciously biting. We are seeing a daily-changing refinement of journalistic product, in which it is no longer necessary to provide substantiation – you are expected to take the author’s word for it. An excellent example is the venerable BBC’s contention that ‘the Kremlin’ has ‘dubbed its mission to Italy, “From Russia With Love”. There is no evidence anywhere that Moscow officially ‘dubbed’ it anything. It is merely a device introduced by the BBC as a springboard to sarcasm.
China has begun clinical trials of an experimental vaccine, received by the first volunteers March 16th. They hope – I know hope is not a plan, but they seem to be actually moving ahead with research rather than just dithering – to have a working vaccine available for public distribution in six months.
It seems like this sort of stuff has gotten more extreme over time. But I was wondering, how effective is it actually? I know there has been a lot of media consolidation in the West after the internet started making former business models non-profitable, and now there are just a few major voices which seem to follow the geopolitical line of the government. Despite the internet news revolution, all the new news outlets and blogs are considered somehow ‘non-legitimate’ in a way, so something has to be published in the National Post for it to be ‘true’ to the general public.
I think ten years ago there would have been more push-back, but now the people who would do that are just gone or write in ‘non-legitimate’ outlets. After the Russiagate scandal, how susceptible are the Canadians to this type of (let’s face it, ‘crude’ is the right adjective) propaganda?
I know it doesn’t really work in Germany all that well from reading comments from readers below similar articles. They are now trying to sneak in small tidbits to work the crowd down. For instance, just today I read an article in Die Zeit about how there is uncertainty in numbers and they were talking about how you don’t know how many people are infected because not everyone is tested, and even the Diamond Princess tests could have been administered after some people became well after the infection ran its course, the numbers of deaths is also uncertain since not everyone who dies with pneumonia symptoms gets a test. And three paragraphs from the end they said, ‘by the way, you can’t trust data from North Korea, China, or Russia’. I thought to myself, “really? the article is not about them at all and you just said you can’t trust numbers from Italy. Why don’t you say you say you can’t trust numbers from Ukraine or Turkey, both of which seem to be less transparent than Russia?” But because the article is about something else, everyone comments on the main stuff and puts the Russia thing to the back of the head, where I suppose it adds to a steady narrative that Russia is a police state that fakes all of its statistics.
I don’t think it is effective at all.
Some years ago there was some real fear in Sweden about Russian assertiveness. It is rather gone now, among the great public. More are afraid of the US than of Russia, according to gallups this year.
I suppose people simply have read too much of the same kind of rants as the abovementioned one in Swedish newspaper, and that they have recognized it as what it is.
Professor, that stuff about the stores in America having empty shelves – that’s not Russian propaganda! Or, if it is, at least it’s factual propaganda.
I live in the U.S. and sadly it’s all true.
Was joking with a fellow-Russian friend, how our lives in the U.S. now mimic Soviet realities from, say, the 1970’s, when people used to go out foraging, carrying their avoskas and hoping to find some scarce item to buy. But even in Soviet times, toilet paper was plentiful! Nowadays many Americans will do just about anything or stand in line for hours, just to score a couple of rolls, oi…
But wait! In this quickly-changing reality, avoskas have been banned! Since August Americans got used to carrying them, when stores got rid of plastic bags. Now they are banning avoskas (because personal shopping bags can get contaminated by you-what-know), so it’s back to one-time-use plastic bags.
Poor Greta Thunberg, she must be having a cow!
🙂
P.S. I posted this one last week , about Russia’s help to Italy.
Those propagandists you cite are being completely unfair, Russia was very nice to do this for a fellow European nation. The Italians were getting nothing except scorn and a kick in the teeth from the EU. From what I have read, they were rather grateful to get this aid from the Russian military.
There are times when everybody needs a helping hand.
“very thin gruel” ooof. I remember when I got that feedback I went into a 24 hour frenzy to redraft from the bottom up what I had submitted. My second draft was much better received. I doubt the author will see your feedback and if he does think ‘I had better hop to it to make my work more substantive.’
