A great but exhausting day in Nizhny Novgorod. The city seems to have two halves – an old one on one side of the river, and a newer Soviet one on the other side. Our hotel is on the top of a hill overlooking the newer part of town and the football stadium. The view from my room is superb. The downside is that it’s over 30 degrees Celsius, my room doesn’t have air conditioning, and there was loud music blaring from somewhere outside till about 3 am, so I didn’t get a lot of sleep.
In the morning, we visited the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin, and then went to the Beeline store to sort out the mobile phone problem. The girl in the store said that this wasn’t the first time this had happened to people. The only solution was to buy a new SIM card. Frankly, this was a ripoff, but what to do? Things are at least now working. I hope they stay that way.
And then there was the game – and what a game!! 6-1 victory to England. Here’s Harry Kane preparing for one of his penalties:
I thought that the stadium was excellent. We were well shaded and there was an occasional breeze, so despite the extreme heat we were actually very comfortable. Everything was very well organized, with free buses taking us there back and good control of the crowds. I think that getting away from the stadium was probably the quickest I’ve ever experienced at a football game, even though there was a crowd of 43,000. In general, I think those responsible managed things very smoothly. In addition, there was a very positive atmosphere in the stadium with supporters of both sides and many neutrals all mixed in together but getting along well. In short,a successful event.
Tomorrow we head back to Moscow where on Tuesday we’ll be seeing France v Denmark. In the meantime, let’s hope for a cooler, quieter night tonight!
5 thoughts on “World cup blog post 2”
Hello Prof. Robinson. I love this site, but there is an interesting opinion piece on Al Jazeera that details massive state oppression coinciding with the World Cup. The pension piece seems to get the logic of raising the pension age wrong (since it is more likely a decision to maintain the size of the workforce rather any financial consideration) but the reported extent of imprisonment of opposition members, even ones as dubious as Navalny, is disturbing.
Why do you believe Al Jazeera?
Funded by Qatar / they are not exactly world leader in human rights and democracy/
do they have demonstrations in Qatar?
They are always loaded with anti Russia bull crap
Not even the UK papers have accused Russia of any of the things you have stated in your post and they do not like Russia one bit.
If anything like what you have described is going on the bbc the guardian will be the first to say this
As for the issue of raising the age of pension that is an issue for the Russian people and their govt.
In the UK I will be retiring god willing at 67.
I don’t even recall any debate about raising it from 65 – I just got a letter a few years ago telling me!!!
“but the reported extent of imprisonment of opposition members, even ones as dubious as Navalny, is disturbing.”
Why? Why is it “disturbing”? Why do you call it “state oppression”? Why not provide the link, actual quotes and evidence?
And then there was the game – and what a game!!
^Approves.
Please post more pictures from your trip!
England’s win knocked everything else off the news! Here in the UK
I’m sure now the media will have to be more positive about the World Cup.
The government and the football association look foolish not sending anyone to support the team.
We have pictures in all the papers of Prince William watching the game while he is supposed to be on an important visit to Jordan, Israel the Occupied territories and Palestinian authority !!!
The power of football
