Apologies for the lack of posts of late. I’ve been either glued to the TV watching the World Cup (I type this while watching Russia v. Egypt – currently 2-0 – no, now it’s 3-0!!) or typing a book chapter which I had promised someone I would complete by mid-June
(finished it 5 minutes ago). Tomorrow I fly off to Moscow with my two boys to watch some of the World Cup in person. We’ll be going to Nizhny Novgorod, Moscow, and Kaliningrad. I will try to do a bit of World Cup blogging while there.
Stay tuned!
Advertisements
5 thoughts on “World Cup”
Is hosting WC, Winter Olympics, etc. A net gain for Russia? Like Brazil, it seems like a dubious decision when there are so many pressing issues for the citizenry.
LikeLike
“Is hosting WC, Winter Olympics, etc. A net gain for Russia?”
Yes
“Like Brazil”
Russia is in no way a Brazil
“there are so many pressing issues for the citizenry”
There are currently NO any “pressing issues” that would be possibly solved by not having to host the Mundiale. Quit your concern trolling.
LikeLike
Well, it would be better to spend money on building a bridge to Sakhalin
LikeLike
Lena bridge first.
Sakhalin bridge does make less sense.
LikeLike
Lucky you – enjoy your trip
Football truly is a world game. In my workplace it has energised people and is the focus of many friendly conversations. 😉
Here in the UK the government and the media have been saying so many negative things. The bbc have been terrible scaring fans from going.
But once the football starts – People just love the game!
Well done to Russia for putting on a great show.
LikeLike