Event

Video bridge, Ottawa-Simferopol

2 Comments

Today, I participated in a ‘videobridge’ with Sergei Iurchenko of V.I. Vernadsky Crimean Federal University and Aleksandr Bedritskii of the Tauride Information-Analytical Centre. Those of you who speak Russian can watch it here:

https://crimea.ria.ru/press/20180522/1114462640.html

 

 

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Video bridge, Ottawa-Simferopol”

    1. ^Anatoly “The Failed To Fit Into The Market” Chubais decided to bankroll “Sputnik i Pogrom” under the influence of his wife – “for her the aesthecism is more importnat than the ethicals”.

      To quote the occultist cook Jurajda from “The Good Soldier Sveijk”: “Aesthetes are homesevuals. It derives from the very nature of aesthecism”. Also – what Maxim Gorky said about fascism. And Prosvirnin’s homoerotic fantasies leaked online. It all fits in.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s