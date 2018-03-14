But not quite as bad as I feared

It could have been worse. The Skripal affair will continue to undermine Russian-Western relations for years to come, accentuating the already deep distrust of Russia in Western states. In terms of the long term effect on attitudes, it’s decidedly bad. In the short term, though, it’s not quite as bad as I feared, as the British government has so far refrained from taking really serious action against the Russian Federation. British Prime Minister Theresa May today announced the UK’s response to the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, and it consists of the following measures:
- The expulsion of 23 diplomats – who have one week to leave
- Increased checks on private flights, customs and freight
- The freezing of Russian state assets where there is evidence they may be used to threaten the life or property of UK nationals or residents
- Ministers and Royal Family to boycott the Fifa World Cup in Russia later this year
- The suspension of all planned high level bi-lateral contacts between the UK and Russia
Diplomatically, this is tough stuff, but in practical terms it’s more or less meaningless. Russia will simply replace its diplomats with other ones, as will the UK when Russia expels British diplomats in response. Increased checks on freight etc falls far short of new economic sanctions and certainly short of the demands some people were making to force Russian oligarchs to take their money out of Britain. I very much doubt Russia will be too bothered if Prince William doesn’t turn up to the World Cup, and this is a very minor step compared with withdrawing England from the competition. And the suspension of high-level bilateral contacts will be damaging, but something Russia can live with and not feel that it has suffered.
Certainly, the British government has avoided taken drastic action which would adversely affect British interests and prompt a severe Russian reaction – so, no sweeping sanctions, no World Cup boycott, no banning of RT, etc. In short, it all adds up to a slap on the wrist but nothing much more. There’s not much to be happy about, but let’s at least take some consolation in that.
13 thoughts on “But not quite as bad as I feared”
why the russians have to kill the former agent now? i fhehas to be killed ,why not kill more diplomatically ?Nerve gas is really unsafe
“Ministers and Royal Family to boycott the Fifa World Cup in Russia later this year”
See?! I was right! Britain is stroK!
“The Skripal affair will continue to undermine Russian-Western relations for years to come, accentuating the already deep distrust of Russia in Western states.”
What about accentuating the already deep distrust of the Perfidious Albion in Russia?
“In short, it all adds up to a slap on the wrist but nothing much more. There’s not much to be happy about, but let’s at least take some consolation in that.”
Tl;dr:
– Theresa May and her cronies fancied to remodel her as the Rusty Iron Lady who craved her own “Falklands War 2: Electricity-Is-Off Boogaloo” moment. Ergro – fire and brimsotone rhetoric fueled by the “Free and Independent Western Press”.
– Instead they shat themselves. Liquidly. Very liquidly.
All hail crony capitalism!
“Strong and stable” leadership in modern Britain, just a farce.
Fortunately, Brexit is no farce. May will pay for it.
“Ministers and Royal Family to boycott the Fifa World Cup in Russia later this year”
Oh noes!! Say it ain’t so!
So, when is Corbyn going to take over, clean house, and kick these clowns out?
“So, when is Corbyn going to take over, clean house, and kick these clowns out?”
Never. Vigilant patriots in Her Majesty’s Service (aka “The Sun”) found out that he is a fifth columnist:
Lustrations – and mental Ukrainization of the UK – is imminent.
I fear you may be right.
Says the BBC “Moscow refused to meet Mrs May’s midnight deadline to co-operate in the case”. There was no co-operation, there was an ultimatum to explain their involvement. Accusation without due process in a no-win challenge. No wonder Lavrov responded with sarcasm.
It’s like the question “Have you stopped beating your wife? Yes or No!”. The only thing you can do is not play the game.
Do you think Russia did it?
If you do, I’d really like to know what you genuinely think their motivation was. Rank stupidity by a rank and file / rogue secret service man? I think the motivation from the US side is far stronger / more likely. There has been no discussion in the mainstream media in the UK on a possible motive, other than “general evilness” (which seems to pass as ‘reason’ these days).
> I think the motivation from the US side is far stronger / more likely.
US does not need extra motivation, they are well in Cold War mode.
But it could be dozens of other actors with even stronger motivation. Say, some jihadists (*) who really would like US to step up pressure on Russia in Syria. It might not be impossible for them to synthesize 40-50 year old relatively simple poison (they probably have smart people in their ranks) or pick precursors from Uzbekistan. The trick is relatively reliable, because Russia would be blamed no matter what without any investigation and therefore West is really easy to manipulate.
(*) Just one of many possibilities. Why none such is considered is … interesting.
“Say, some jihadists (*) who really would like US to step up pressure on Russia in Syria. […] Why none such is considered is … interesting.”
But this is the same concept as ‘Ukrainian trail’. And that one is considered; I saw it somewhere.
Ah, even more now, May is calling for more security powers to “combat the threat”, and more mainstream media (including the BBC) are begining to beat the drums of boycotting the world cup. These things may or may not be opportunistic, but they certainly have the look of a planned campaign.
Meanwhile members of parliament are competing to see who can be the most rampantly nationalistic and “hard on Russia”. A few days ago, it was announced that Labour had a 7 point lead in the polls. This will boost Mays popularity to be sure.
Dear Mr Robinson
Please read the article which I have linked it is by the former Ambassador to Uzbekistan
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-indeed-another-iraqi-wmd-scam/
May is way out over her skis on this. Novichok may not even exist. If it does, how did the brits id it if they’ve never even seen it? This could (hopefully) prove to be a major humiliation of May.
No wonder they don’t want OPCW to examine the evidence.
>suspension of high-level bilateral contacts will be damaging, but something Russia can live with and not feel that it has suffered
Don’t you think that this issue will damage Britain more than Russia?
It may benefit May, but it won’t benefit Britain which has to focus on organizing Brexit, and now gets distracted by an artificial conflict with Russia.
