Asymmetrical rules

Back in September I presented a paper at a conference in Moscow on the topic of ‘Human Rights Reasoning and Double Standards in the Rules-Based Order.’ In this I pointed out that both Russia and the West claimed to be in favour of a ‘rules-based order’ and that each accused the other of breaking that order. The problem, I conjectured, derives from differing understanding of what the rules are and how they should be applied. Russia believes in a traditional, Westphalian, order in which states are equal sovereign entities. The rules apply equally to all of them, regardless of who they are or what they do. States may only take action against other states with the permission of a superior court, in other words the United Nations Security Council. Of course, Russia doesn’t 100% abide by the rules of its own model, but its preferred option remains one of legal symmetry – the same rules apply to all.
By contrast, human rights reasoning has pushed the West in an opposite direction, towards a preference for legal asymmetry. In this model, the just and the unjust, those who respect and those who don’t respect human rights, are not legally or morally equal. As I wrote in my paper, if a policeman shoots at a criminal, the criminal doesn’t then enjoy a right of self-defence and so a right to shoot at the policeman. This is because one is engaged in a just act, and the other in an unjust act. Taken to the level of international affairs, a state which is not, in the words of Canadian scholar Brian Orend, ‘minimally just’, has no right of self-defence; but a just state has a right to take action against it. Good states in this model gain rights; bad states lose them. Asymmetry is correct, and there is nothing wrong with double standards.
Having put forward this thesis in my paper, I was very interested, therefore, to see somebody apparently confirm it in today’s New York Times. In an article entitled ‘Russia isn’t the only one meddling in elections. We do it, too’, Scott Shane recounts multiple incidents in which the United States has meddled in other countries’ electoral processes and cites intelligence officials as confirming that this has happened and continues to happen. In a recent example, for instance, the USA attempted (but failed) to ensure Hamid Karzai’s defeat in the 2009 election in Afghanistan. Shane quotes former CIA director Robert Gates as calling this ‘our clumsy and failed putsch.’
What is significant about this article, though, is the unrepentant tone of those interviewed. Former CIA officer Steven L. Hall, for instance, tells Shane that the United States has ‘absolutely’ interfered in other countries’ elections and ‘I hope we keep doing it.’ And then we get onto the key point. Shane writes:
Both Mr Hall and [intelligence scholar Loch] Johnson argued [that] Russia and American interferences in elections have not been morally equivalent. American interventions have generally been aimed at helping non-authoritarian candidates challenge dictatorships, or otherwise promoting democracy. Russia has more often intervened to disrupt democracy or promote authoritarian rule, they said. Equating the two, Mr Hall says, ‘is like saying cops and bad guys are the same because they both have guns – the motivation matters.’
In the same vein, Shane cites Kenneth Wollack, president of the National Democratic Initiative as saying, ‘It’s not just apples and oranges. It’s comparing somebody who delivers lifesaving medicine to somebody who brings deadly poison.’
Putting aside the rather questionable assertion that American interventions in other countries’ affairs are ‘generally’ in support of ‘democracy’, we see here a clear example of asymmetrical thinking. In American eyes the same rules do not apply to the United States and Russia, because they are morally different. The American idea of a rules-based order is one in which the ‘good guys’ are subject to different rules to the ‘bad guys’.
One can understand the logic here. Why should the rules be written to put good and evil on an equal footing? Should they not be written to favour the former over the latter? The problem, however, is that we have no external body (barring the UN Security Council) able to determine which states are just, and so allowed to interfere in the affairs of others, and those which are unjust, and not allowed to do so (and indeed not even allowed to defend themselves). Asymmetrical rules permit anybody and everybody to declare themselves ‘just’ and their opponents ‘unjust’, and so to abrogate extra rights for themselves while denying even the most basic rights to others. Since in reality only the powerful will be able to act on this, such asymmetrical rules serve merely to enhance the power of those who already have it (which is, of course, probably why the most powerful states in the world favour them). Meanwhile, those who are at the receiving end of this logic can hardly be expected to accept it; they are likely to resist. Such an order will never be universally accepted, and so cannot be the basis for a stable international system.
Of course, an international system entirely devoid of any concept of justice is equally problematic. The rule utilitarian logic which underpins the Westphalian model of equal sovereign states can be seen as potentially callous, as it requires states to stand aside and do nothing while others behave in atrocious ways. There are perhaps some good reasons why the Western countries have moved away from it. But the chosen alternative is not obviously any better.
It is sometimes said that current East-West tensions do not constitute a ‘new Cold War’ because East and West are not ideologically divided in the way they were previously. Yet it is clear that beneath present disputes lies a fundamental philosophical disagreement about the nature of a ‘rules-based order.’ Resolving it is perhaps one of the key philosophical tasks of our time.
19 thoughts on “Asymmetrical rules”
Yeah, I hear this a lot, including (or even mostly?) from Russian media.
But I think it’s wrong. A new dichotomy – neoliberal globalism vs sovereignism – is the new ideological divide. Just as antagonistic as the one in the last century.
To go full non handshakeworthy heretic here, I would propose the following reasoning as to why (let us assume for a moment that Russian interference in the US election actually happened) Russias and Americas interferences are indeed not morally equivalent.
Russia is a nuclear power. While not formally established as a principle, the first duty that a nuclear power has towards mankind as a whole is to prevent a nuclear war. One candidate, Hillary Clinton, espoused policy proposals (no fly zones in Syria) which would greatly increase the odds of nuclear war. One could further add that candidate Clinton espoused these policy proposals despite them being quite unpopular, that Candidate Clinton has a solid track records of favoring military force, and that Candidate Clinton would have been in a position to push through her foreign policy preferences with limited internal opposition.
As candidates Clintons policy of no fly zones would be in flagrant breach of international law, and would mean war with the Russian federation (due to the fact that no fly zones in Syria would require military action against Russian soldiers in Syria, who are there legitimately with an invitation from the host government), we would do well to look at Russias obligations according to Just War theory.
Generally speaking, Just war theory states that war must be the method of the last resort, with all measures short of war having to be tried before hostilities commence. Given that Candidate Clinton was just a Candidate, defeating her candidacy would very much be a measure far short of war, and one could actually construe an obligation for Russia to meddle in US election if that could aid in preventing World War 3.
One could further add that Russian interference in the US election had another element that renders it morally superior to US interference elsewhere. Russia did not interfere in favor of Trump, it interfered against Candidate Clinton. If one assesses that Russia has no right whatsorever to influence US politics on non global thermonuclear war related issues (which is reasonable to assess), then interfering against the global thermonuclear war candidate is actually a legally superior choice compared to interfering in favor of some candidate, as it keeps Russian influence to a comparable minimum. One should note that Russia supported all American political forces that were not running on a platform of global thermonuclear war with Russia.
^This is elegant and just so… “thin” trolling! A approve.
“One should note that Russia supported all American political forces that were not running on a platform of global thermonuclear war with Russia.”
Either Gary “Driving License Is A Theft!” Johnsons was in favor of the thermonucler war (as a mean to bring forth the global devolution of the state) or I totally missed how we, Russians, supported him.
Jill Stein was… eh!
Russia Today hosted the third parties debate.
Which definitly costed more then 57 Pence (and noble Britain established that despicable Russian support starts at this level of monetary commitment), and also supported Occupy wall street which counts as supporting Jill Stein.
QED.
And here’s a former CIA chief on the matter: https://twitter.com/schwarz/status/964985192896221189
The very LAST person who I would listen to. As a U.S. citizen, I consider the CIA and other intelligence agencies a bigger threat to my liberty than Putin and Russia.
To your point: This Lobeblog editor wagging fingers at “progressives” for not falling for Russiagate seems asymmetric to me: https://youtu.be/hWHp4-qkJwU.
When it comes to “bad” states versus good, in terms of the violence, chaos and misery they have spread worldwide in the 21st century, the U.S. is a serial killer whereas Russia is a vandal and petty thief, at worst.
The police-guns-vs-criminals-guns argument is a compelling one at first glance. But its foundation is the whole “legitimacy” framework. Again. With the logical rigor of a well-cooked spaghetti noodle.
Democratic legitimacy at an international-relations level would see the US outvoted. Interestingly, the likely winners of such a vote would be supporters of an un-democratic system, such as China or the Islamic world. After them you might get India and Latin America, with probably choose democracy, but with different priorities from the US. Next Europe, which would probably be similar to the US worldview, with some exceptions. The US itself would come in maybe 6th place, maybe 5th place if combined with western Europe.
If you define your legitimacy in terms of a democratic process, your legitimacy extends only as far as the borders in which people get to vote on whether or not you have power. Outside that limit, you’re relying on the tacit assumption that the choices of the population on whose behalf you claim to justly intervene can be extrapolated from the policy choices made at home – policy choices derived, a bit indirectly, from a local democratic system.
The very real special case that a democratic process results in an undemocratic system is a vicious bootstrapping problem that haunts IR theorists.
The problem at the core of this discussion is a serious philosophical puzzle. It’s also a situation that applies a lot to China (locally neither democratic nor liberal), where there is zero outrage, and not very much to Russia (i.e., locally democratic but not liberal).
Instead, I think what we’re seeing as the main element of “legitimacy” underpinning this whole topic, is that of moral or ideological purity. For comparison, the USSR argued its global legitimacy (compared-to-what?
to capitalist nations) from a foundation of moral-ideological purity. This type of argument is too easy to flip any way you like. The problems with this approach should be obvious.
There are other obvious measures of legitimacy that exist. Material wealth. Being good at prolonging life expectancy in places where you get involved. Being good at reducing life expectancy in places where you get involved. Blessing of religious authorities, or more technically-specific moral codes.
On a more practical level — as in what makes Russiagate effective rhetoric — the argument goes to the “enemy state” concept. That one is very solid, it has defeated other arguments with ease throughout history. A lot of the hand-waving we see is just there to make this go down smoother for the more literate consumers of political news out there.
In other words, returning to the police analogy:
The correct analogy wouldn’t be comparing police use of guns vs criminal use of guns — it would be: an NYPD officer pulls out a gun on an LAPD officer. Who has legitimacy? Depends on whether you’re in NY or LA.
All good and correct words about a paper-thin veil of “legitimacy” which allows the US to call itself “the World’s policeman”. But you need to go further and tell what it is in reality, because there is an exact term for that. The US of A is the World’s vigilante. Not some fucking Batman or other clown in funny cape and trousers, but someone like this great hero of the War for Independence. Vigilantes/lynchers also operate on the concept of the “justness”, which might not go hand and hand with the concept of “lawfulness”. After all – the Man is not to be trusted. Everyone is corrupted. Only Caped Avengers can bring the Justice!
[…]
Is it a coincidence then that the superhero genre is seeing a revival on the blue screen now?
For some reason I think of a cartoon in John Skynner and John Cleeses’s book “Families and how to survive them”. From memory, dad is having an argument with mum and the kids and in exasperation says “Let’s just say that I am God, and leave it at that.” On a more scholarly note, I comment that a local, Professor Ian Tyrrell, UNSW, was perhaps the first to talk about “American exceptionalism”. (Surprisingly, I learnt this from Lyttenburgh.)
“Of course, an international system entirely devoid of any concept of justice is equally problematic. The rule utilitarian logic which underpins the Westphalian model of equal sovereign states can be seen as potentially callous, as it requires states to stand aside and do nothing while others behave in atrocious ways. There are perhaps some good reasons why the Western countries have moved away from it”
And WHY did the enLYTTENed “Western” (only Western!) states moved away from it, Professor? Could it have something to do with the Great French Revolution and consequent Napoleonic Wars? Then why not tell what system of international relations replaced and what was the basis of it? Hint – it was not an abstract “justice” either. It was a concept of legalism and that the European Concerto of the Great Powers could all make sacrifices for the common good and in the name of maintaining said system.
This also ignores the fact that Westphalian system evolved greatly from mid 17 c. to early 18 c. This system post 1715 worked like a clockwork – literally. It was absolutely mechanistic, machinistic I’d even say. It did not work on “justness” per se – it worked on the concept of “balance”. Absolute balance, which was possible if you get enough cogs, counterweights and pulleys on each side of the (potential) conflict. In short – if the Turks kicks your Austrian arse one time too many, or if the Prussian grabs Silesia, or if you need a new configuration of diplomatic alliances to stand up to the
ISILRevolutionary France – partition Poland! Ah… fun times! More elegant, that’s for sure.
“Just” system – is something out from the Middle Ages, where you are just as long as you enjoy the Grace of Heaven (to continue your annual subscription to the “Grace of Heaven” ™, send your tithes to Rome/Avignon). Because you must have a clear, undisputable moral authority to have it and determine what is just. The current post-modernist West has no moral authorities – or morals to speak of.
From the article:
“The United States’ departure from democratic ideals sometimes went much further. The C.I.A. helped overthrow elected leaders in Iran and Guatemala in the 1950s and backed violent coups in several other countries in the 1960s. It plotted assassinations and supported brutal anti-Communist governments in Latin America, Africa and Asia.”
[…]
“C.I.A. officials told Mr. Johnson in the late 1980s that “insertions” of information into foreign news media, mostly accurate but sometimes false, were running at 70 to 80 a day. In the 1990 election in Nicaragua, the C.I.A. planted stories about corruption in the leftist Sandinista government, Mr. Levin said. The opposition won.
Over time, more American influence operations have been mounted not secretly by the C.I.A. but openly by the State Department and its affiliates. For the 2000 election in Serbia, the United States funded a successful effort to defeat Slobodan Milosevic, the nationalist leader, providing political consultants and millions of stickers with the opposition’s clenched-fist symbol and “He’s finished” in Serbian, printed on 80 tons of adhesive paper and delivered by a Washington contractor.
Vince Houghton, who served in the military in the Balkans at the time and worked closely with the intelligence agencies, said he saw American efforts everywhere. “We made it very clear that we had no intention of letting Milosevic stay in power,” said Mr. Houghton, now the historian at the International Spy Museum.”
Whew! Thankfully the US never intervened in the EuroMaidan AKA the Revolution of Dignity!
SUGS!
“At least once the hand of the United States reached boldly into a Russian election. American fears that Boris Yeltsin would be defeated for re-election as president in 1996 by an old-fashioned Communist led to an overt and covert effort to help him, urged on by President Bill Clinton. It included an American push for a $10 billion International Monetary Fund loan to Russia four months before the voting and a team of American political consultants (though some Russians scoffed when they took credit for the Yeltsin win).
That heavy-handed intervention made some Americans uneasy. Thomas Carothers, a scholar at the Carnegie Institute for International Peace, recalls arguing with a State Department official who told him at the time, “Yeltsin is democracy in Russia,” to which Mr. Carothers said he replied, “That’s not what democracy means.””
Heretic! How de dares to doubt the Holy Word?!
“Most Americans view such efforts as benign — indeed, charitable. But Mr. Putin sees them as hostile. The National Endowment for Democracy gave grants years ago to Aleksei Navalny, now Mr. Putin’s main political nemesis. In 2016, the endowment gave 108 grants totaling $6.8 million to organizations in Russia for such purposes as “engaging activists” and “fostering civic engagement.” The endowment no longer names Russian recipients, who, under Russian laws cracking down on foreign funding, can face harassment or arrest.”
Thugs! Goons! ПЖИВ ПЖИВ!
Paul, it’s important to realize that America’s External application
of a “justifiable double standard” now has an Internal counterpart:
Remember those platitudes about our reverence for freedom of speech,
freedom of the (Domestic-only) press, and the free flow of information?
Well, the recent insensitivity, haters, trolls, and misinformation —
coupled with our “evolving standards of morality” —
now justifies very significant censorship … for our protection.
Only a few months ago, American “progressives” were screaming about
how the evil internet companies were gutting our sacred “Net Neutrality”.
This meant that a big corporation could technologically downgrade
or even censor information content it didn’t like, or didn’t profit from.
But after our Intelligence Community told us what those bad Russkies
had done, we are now begging those same big internet corporations
to stifle and censor anti-social “Misinformation”
to make our world safe for snowflakes; er, I mean safe for Democracy again.
Google already announced it had downgraded RT and Sputnik content.
Did you notice the 100,000 person March on Washington to protest that censorship?
With the proper frameworks, we could justify “legitimate” double standards.
Yet Externally we lack a moral arbiter of Justice,
and Internally we lack an epistemic arbiter of Truth.
(Alasdair MacIntyre’s “After Virtue” and Oswald Spengler’s “Decline of the West”
suggest this degradation of epistemological authority and ontological grounding
began long before Putin.)
And it seems our courts are poised to judicially verify what has long
been common practice: the CIA may selectively leak classified info
to favored “journalists” for favorable coverage, yet CIA may refuse
to release that same info to the public in response to a FOIA request:
https://fas.org/blogs/secrecy/2018/02/cia-selective-disclosure/
That was a very interesting blogpost (again). Can you direct me (us) to the paper? I would be very interesting to read it. Is it from the Telos event in Moscow? if so, it does not seem to be posted on their website. Thanks in advance.
LikeLike
This was from a smaller event held just after the Telos conference at the Institute for Social-Economic and Political Research. Paul Grenier published a summary of the event in The American Conservative, here: http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/russia-america-and-the-courage-to-converse/
I may at some point post my paper on this site, but for now am waiting for a possible Russian publisher, having had the piece translated.
OK; thank you. I am looking forward to reading it. Keep up the good work.
