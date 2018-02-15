Russia as enemy

I have remarked on more than one occasion that Western perceptions of the Russian ‘threat’ have historically owed little to the real scale (or even existence) of that threat. Instead they have tended to be products of internal political debates within the West, with depictions of Russia as good or evil serving as tools to advance certain political agendas. Leo Strauss argued that underneath the surface meaning of any work of philosophy there is also a hidden meaning, discernible only by a select few. One could say much the same about analyses of Russia: there’s the surface story – Russian aggression, Russian disinformation, Russian collusion, and so on – but there’s also something going on under the surface which constitutes the true purpose of the analysis in question.
Quite why Russia is so often used to serve this purpose, rather than some other country, is hard to discern. I suspect that it’s because Russia is uniquely positioned both inside and outside of the West, making it a suitable ‘other’ while also being clearly connected to Western concerns in a way that a truly alien ‘other’, such as China, could not be. Regardless of the reason, depictions of Russia shouldn’t be taken entirely at face value. There’s a hidden reason why the writer is doing what he or she is doing which he is she isn’t telling you. (Which, if true, raises a whole host of questions: what’s my hidden purpose? And is there a hidden purpose to saying that there’s a hidden purpose? But for now we will put these to one side.)
What’s rare is for anybody to come straight out and admit it, which is what makes a recent article in The Washington Monthly by ‘contributing writer’ John Stoehr so remarkable. Stoehr takes the line that the Democratic Party in the United States has been far too soft in its struggles with its Republican opponents. The Democrats have tried to find common ground, and reach agreement, whereas the Republicans have regarded the Democrats as their enemies and so have waged relentless war against them. As a result, the Democrats have been trounced. To regain power, they need to start playing hardball too.
This leads Stoehr to a problem:
How can Democrats do this without abandoning what makes them a liberal party: its values, its pluralism, its privileging of liberty and justice for all, its historic goal of creating a more perfect union? How can they ask voters to vote Democrat by doing what the Republicans do?
Fortunately, Stoehr has worked out what to do about this. He writes:
These are difficult questions, but I think the Trump presidency offers a possible answer. The Democrats should do everything they can to tie the Republicans to something most sane people would agree, even if they are hopelessly polarized, is an indisputable threat to the United States—Russia.
So, here we have it. The Russian threat serves as a tool for the Democratic Party to win political points in its domestic battles with the Republicans. Stoehr continues:
I think Russia is a solution to political polarization. The Democrats should and must start using Russia as a way to break through the vicious cycle consuming the parties, Washington, and the whole country. Russia is our enemy. This is a fact. … In tying the Republicans to an enemy, the Democrats have the potential to break the Republicans. Do they stand with America or do they stand with Russia?
Stoehr cites NBC analyst John Heilemann asking Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut: ‘Is it possible that the Republican chairman of the House Intel Committee has been compromised by the Russians? Is it possible that we actually have a Russian agent running the House Intel Committee on the Republican side?’ This is quite an outrageous suggestion, for which there is, it has to be said, absolutely no evidence whatsoever. Stoehr is clear, however, that it’s the sort of smear which the Democrats ought to be spreading at every opportunity. He writes:
Murphy didn’t take the bait, which suggests to me that the Democrats are not ready to accuse the Republican Party of treasonous behavior. Perhaps it’s prudent to bide their time, to wait for the proper context. What I do know is that that context is rapidly taking shape. Pretty soon, it won’t sound extraordinary to wonder if the highest-ranking government officials have been comprised. It won’t sound outlandish to accuse the Republicans of abetting a foreign enemy. It will sound reasonable. At that point, real change can happen.
As a political strategy, I think this is dumb. If the Democrats want to take the gloves off in their fight against the Republicans, Trump has given them more than enough ammunition to do so: cuts in Medicaid, immigration policy, massive increases in defence spending, foreign policy mistakes, and so on. Instead, Stoehr wants the Democrats to double down on the Russian issue – an issue which 90% of Americans probably don’t care very much about. It’s bizarre to say the least. Nonetheless, Stoehr’s article lays bare the hidden purpose behind so many Russia-related stories. They’re a tool in an internal political struggle. They have very little to do with Russia itself.
6 thoughts on “Russia as enemy”
I think we must “go deeper” here, because this:
“Stoehr takes the line that the Democratic Party in the United States has been far too soft in its struggles with its Republican opponents. The Democrats have tried to find common ground, and reach agreement, whereas the Republicans have regarded the Democrats as their enemies and so have waged relentless war against them. As a result, the Democrats have been trounced. To regain power, they need to start playing hardball too.”
– actually highlights trashes one of the misconception about the liberal democracies. Namely – that they are naturally inclined to be multi/duo-party systems, and that this kind of political equilibrium that makes them “free” and “democratic” compared to other systems.
Liberal democracy is what happens when the balance of power between the various political factions of the country’s elite prevents any one of them from grabbing all of the power into their own hands, and when all of the factions agree that allowing the others to win elections every now and then is preferable to starting an all-out war to destroy them.
In other words, it’s not about the “people” (liberal democratic politicians despise their own people, who are too poor to contribute to their electoral campaigns), it’s about the structure and inner processes within the ruling class. Remove that (very shaky and illusionary to begin with) Consensus and it is free for all survival of the fittest Texas Metal Cage Match within the ruling elite. This is, btw, is a natural state of such political animals. No serious politician actually wants liberal democracy. Everyone wants his or her own faction to rule alone. They aspire to defeat their political enemies, and if the opportunity arose to defeat their political enemies on a permanent basis, they would take it.
They just tolerate democracy when they believe (rightly or wrongly) that attempting to overthrow democracy would be a losing proposition.
Yes, Professor – even Canada, the very moment you will become truly independent from the twin yoke of the Old and New Metropolia 😉
Here’s the chief CREDO of any self-respecting handshakable liberal:
1. “Democracy” is some kind of default state of human society that just naturally happens by itself in the absence of some Big Bad Tyrant ™, so that if you take out the BBT, democracy will spontaneously spring up all over the place.
2. The only handshakable “democracy” out there is a liberal one, sanctified by the blessings from Washington D.C. (and, sometimes, from Brussels, EU).
3. Democracies don’t wage war (understood as broad forms of conflict) on each other. They wage war on non-democracies because they are non-democracies. Only proper high-power liberal democracies determine what country qualifies as a democracy and/or is an acceptable target.
4. Ideological uniformity (i.e. liberalism) mean more than the form of the rule, really. Pinochet, Shah and Lee Kwan Yew were all good boychiks of liberalism.
5. Murika is always right.
In the choice between abstract “democracy” (as a mode of rule) and even more abstract “liberalism” (as a ruling ideology), handshakable circles (too few to be called masses) choose the latter and the expense of the former. Look at post WW2 Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. Literally for decades they had/still have effectively a one-party rule. Hell, right in their own Murikan “backyard”, across the border in Mexico Partido Revolucionario Institucional held reigns of power uninterruptedly in the country for 71 years from 1929 to 2000 and still has enough teeth to be considered a top dog. Mexico is accused of being many things, maligned and dissed routinely by the Enlightened American Press, but never accused of being un-democratic “authoritarian” state. The “United Russia” can only cry with envy.
P.S. Oh, and one more thing. “Gerrymandering” is such cute political custom of the democratic USA! If you can’t kill your political opposition right away – make them as good as non-functional instead.
One important characteristic of ‘liberal democracy’ I noticed is that the governed must positively hate their government. In the US, for example, right now I see the congressional approval rating at 20%, president at 45%. Canada must be similar. And look at the Free/Democratic Ukraine! It’s as perfect as they come.
Any place where the government becomes popular (China, Russia, Hungary) — it automatically falls into the category of tyrannical dictatorship.
Methinks you would quite like the critiques of democracy by late 19th century Russian conservatives like Pobedonostsev and Tikhomirov, the latter of whom said, for instance, that there was nobody so out of touch with the people as politicians. If they were alive today, they’d no doubt look at Trump and say ‘told you so: this is what happens when you have democracy’! Mind you, 120 years later, autocracy and communism have gone the way of the dodo and liberal democracy remains. It’s remarkably resilient, in part because compared with other systems it functions more or less ok.
Well, all political systems function more or less ok, until they don’t. In fact, I’m pretty sure autocracy probably has the best track-record; look at the pharaohs: 3000 years!
Yeah, and if you count China as communist, it’s been an amazing success so far.
“Mind you, 120 years later, autocracy and communism have gone the way of the dodo and liberal democracy remains”
1) There were no “communism” (as a class-less, state-less society) throughout these 120 years.
2) There are plenty of autocracy out there. Some of it is sanctified by the West.
3) The essence of “liberalism” and “democracy” changed over 120 years so much that their proponents would be hard pressed to notice them in the here and now. Now there are talks about “illiberal democracies” and “liberal dictatorships”, with the former being an absolute haram, and the latter being super kosher.
“If they were alive today, they’d no doubt look at Trump and say ‘told you so: this is what happens when you have democracy’! “
And they wouldn’t say that if HRC won?
This is actually a very interesting comment by Lyttenburgh, reminiscent of the arguments between Socrates and his Thucydidean counterparts, Callicles and Thrasymachus (in Gorgias and the Republic). In other words, accepting a limit on power only out of considerations of what is in ones own self interest, as a compromise one is obliged to accept — and only so long as one is obliged to do so. Stoehr’s strategy fits into this kind of ‘ethic.’
I agree, Paul, that this is a bad strategy, but not necessarily because it ‘won’t work.’ It may ‘work,’ in the sense of helping the people who agree with Stoehr to concentrate more power in their own hands. The problem here, as with vice more generally, is imminent to the crime. Once one makes usefulness, as opposed to old-fashioned notions like truth, ones methodology, the harm is already done. One has already converted oneself into the enemy. What lie or criminality is not useful — if one can get away with it? I have been re-reading MacIntyre lately, and find that he put his finger on this aspect of our (positivist, utilitarian, etc.) social science already thirty years ago. Its bland interest in ‘power’ leaves it helpless to differentiate between perverse and more virtue-oriented uses of ‘power.’
