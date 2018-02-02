My thoughts on that memo

So, the long anticipated ‘memo’ detailing how the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) managed to get the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to endorse secret surveillance of one-time, very marginal, Trump foreign affairs advisor Carter Page, has been released. The key allegations are:
- The DOJ and FBI based their application to the court on the so-called ‘dossier’ of salacious allegations about Trump assembled by former British spy Christopher Steele.
- The dossier was commissioned by the Trump’s opponents in the Democratic party, and the person who put it together, Steele, admitted to being ‘passionate’ about preventing Trump being elected.
- The DOJ and FBI failed to tell the court about the political motivations of those who commissioned and wrote the dossier.
- The DOJ and FBI provided evidence which they said corroborated the dossier, but that evidence in fact also came from Steele – so, it wasn’t corroborating evidence at all.
- Steele was in contact with the DOJ through a senior official, Bruce Ohr. Ohr’s wife worked for the company which commissioned Steele and which was engaged in the ‘cultivation of opposition research on Trump’.
- The FBI eventually assessed the Steele dossier as ‘only minimally corroborated’.
What should we make of all this?
First, complaints by Democratic politicians and the FBI that releasing the memo somehow threatens national security have been shown to be entirely wrong. There is nothing in this which does anything other than threaten the reputation of the DOJ and FBI and indicate that the Trump collusion story originates in a decidedly dubious document.
Second, Republican hopes that this would be the big thing that brought the Russia investigation to an end have not been justified. There’s nothing here which is so enormously outrageous and so totally discredits the investigation that Trump will be able to stop it.
Third, the justification for spying on Page provided to the court by the DOJ and FBI appears to be the result of sloppy intelligence work. The fourth point above is a clear example of what is called ‘circular reporting’ – i.e. corroborating information by citing evidence which in fact comes from the same source as the supposed information.
Fourth, the credence given to the dossier was also poor intelligence work. A lot of the claims in it were quite extraordinary and in any case implied that Steele, a man who hadn’t even been to Russia for 20 years, somehow had access to the innermost secrets of the Kremlin. A greater degree of scepticism was warranted. The fact that such scepticism was lacking suggests either a) once again, sloppiness, or b) bias. Neither is good, though the first is probably preferable since the latter would imply that a decision to spy on what appears to be an entirely innocent American citizen was founded on political motives.
Fifth, the connections between Ohr, his wife, Steele, and opposition research suggest a rather too cozy relationship between DOJ and those seeking to undermine Trump. At the very least, there was what could be perceived as a conflict of interest.
Sixth, in the end I don’t think that any of the above will matter. Peddlers of the collusion story will no doubt shake this off, pointing out that the memo is the work of Republican politicians and claiming that it is therefore biased and misleading. They will say that it leaves out important information, such as other reasons why the court may have given permission to spy on Page (I’m guessing that the so-called ‘Australian connection’ will be raised in this regard – i.e. information supposedly provided by Trump aide George Papadopoulos to an Australian diplomat, even though as the memo says, there was no connection between Page and Papadopoulos)
Given all that, I imagine that i) those believing that the Trump collusion story is made-up nonsense, and the President is a victim of a conspiracy of Democrats and their allies in the ‘deep state’ will feel vindicated; while ii) supporters of the collusion theory will see the release as further evidence that Republicans are just trying to divert attention because they have something to hide. The primary result, therefore, will simply be a hardening of positions on both sides and an accentuation of the already sharp divisions in American politics. In short, the show will go on.
12 thoughts on “My thoughts on that memo”
A very nice piece of analysis, Paul, and I very much agree – in the United States, it will serve only to harden positions already taken.
In the international milieu, however, it will contribute to the cascade of events which feed a crumbling of faith in Washington’s sanity, and increasing concern at its dubious methods. America started this off with a full-court blitz against Russia, attacking it in every international venue – military affairs, economics, politics, sport and culture. All have, to varying degrees, been failures. The recent court decisions at CAS and in Paris have come down fairly dramatically against WADA as an agent of American policy in sport, while the economic onslaught has failed to crash the Russian economy, has hurt trade with Europe and resulted in large-scale import substitution in Russia. America increasingly looks like a rogue nutcase with a severe Russia obsession. Its traditional allies are holding the line as best they can, but the Russian strategy of minimal reaction to American prodding is paying dividends as the legal decisions begin to pile up.
The USA can only reframe events up to a point, and claim victories where there are none and take credit for others’ work. The success of this vendetta rode on establishing unstoppable momentum, and rolling right over Russia despite its feeble protestations. It’s true that the victors get to write history, but it looks increasingly like the USA is not going to be victorious. Still early days, though, and there was never any wiggle room built in for giving up. America has no choice but to press on, because it can’t back up; but the bill is mounting.
Yeah, but it’s also seems possible (even likely) that one of these sides (led by Mrs Pelosi) is going to shrink, turning into a bunch of babbling lunatics.
Further damage to fundamental institutions of the United States, which I suspect will be deep, long lasting and only likely to get worse.
Sure, it won’t change the converted’s mind, but what of the middle? If they loose faith or belief in the system that supposedly governs them fairly, then maybe the real risk is that they will stay passive and not actively come out and support those institutions when they come under attack, leading to their collapse.
Once one goes under, the risk of others following increases.
Maybe not the Untied States of America, but something is rotten in Denmark… Or is it “A pox on all your houses”?
For sure, the Trump electorate will find in this further corroboration of their already existing suspicions that the institutions of their state are rotten. How that will play out, we can only speculate.
Over the last two days I listened to the radio to get a sampling of commentary about this memo, before it was released. The talking point on the Democratic side was that releasing this memo was tantamount to treason, because it meant suggesting to the minds of American citizens that they should not have complete faith in the FBI and Justice Dept. — in effect, faith at all times and in every respect. That just strikes me as very odd. I mean, in a democracy.
It is indeed remarkable how members of the American left have turned into fervent believers in the goodness and trustworthiness of the security and intelligence services.
If of course the shoe had been on the other foot (as the saying goes), then the Democrats would have been in high dudgeon about the Republicans spying on their election campaign.
Wait, the shoe had been on the other foot, over 40 years ago in the Watergate scandal.
> That just strikes me as very odd.
Even more odd, for Democrats, considering the personnel of security agencies such as the FBI generally lean conservative and therefore Republican.
But of course you have Democrats like Chuck Schumer, one of the leaders calling for the special prosecutor in the first place, who recently voted to give the Trump Administration a renewed blank check to use the NSA’s surveillance capabilities to as it wishes…
Consistency and logic are not the most important things here, that much is certain.
Well, it’s certainly possible to see consistency and logic in all this, albeit not necessarily based on bs rhetoric employed by fake ‘parties’.
The ‘deep state’, and all that.
Try Caitlin Johnstone, for example:
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2018/02/03/the-biggest-nunes-memo-revelations-have-little-to-do-with-its-content/
Looking from a distance, from Africa in fact, the whole American “thing” looks very African – at least to me. I suggest the Democrats and/or the fellow travellers should look to Kenya and Rail Odinga for some guidance.
Regards,
Well, if my little pet theory about the whole Steele dossier having been actually Russian trolling (as in, oh, some MI6 dude we have a beef with is trying to dig up dirt on Trump in Russia! Lets feed him an enormous pile of effing bullshit on purpose, he will humiliate himself if he publishes any of this!) did gradually become “more successfull” then anticipated.
First from “haha, the sucker believed that bullshit!” to “Bwahaha, a bunch of media outlets hostile to Russia are damaging their credibility and sanity by believing and publishing this bullshit” to eventually “Wait what, the FBI was moronic enough to use this bullshit as a formal excuse for spying on Trump aides, meaning by extension him, and was dumb enough to not cover their tracks?”
For the record, I bet Rubles to Euros that the crafting of the bullshit involved copious amounts of Vodka, Cocaine and binge watching Southpark.
“For the record, I bet Rubles to Euros that the crafting of the bullshit involved copious amounts of Vodka, Cocaine and binge watching Southpark“
The last thing might even be true.:
“While Cartman attempts to accost Bahir while running away from Butters’ house, a group of Russian neo-soviets abduct both Cartman and Bahir, the former for alerting the CIA to the attempted terrorist attack. While they threaten their prisoners, their conversation reveals that the Russians who placed the snuke are merely pawns in service of America’s oldest rival: the British. The Russians are a distraction while an 18th-century style fleet of British wooden sailing vessels make a surprise attack to “put an end to the American Revolution”… The various American federal agents open fire on the Russian terrorists and free Cartman and Bahir. Meanwhile, the United States Air Force attacks and effortlessly destroys the British fleet. Upon hearing the news of the attack’s failure from the fleet’s leader, the Queen commits suicide by shooting herself in the head with a handgun.”
Oh, and why vodka?! The guys who – possibly – were responsible for that surely had more class than that! My bets are on the Armenian cognac as their drink of choice.
