And while we’re on the subject of the Russian revolution, here’s a photo I took 30 years ago in Minsk on the 70th anniversary:
I confess that I had absolutely no sense at the time that it was all about to come crashing down.
Advertisements
And while we’re on the subject of the Russian revolution, here’s a photo I took 30 years ago in Minsk on the 70th anniversary:
I confess that I had absolutely no sense at the time that it was all about to come crashing down.
2 thoughts on “Revolutionary memories”
Sad.
LikeLike