Uncategorized

Revolutionary memories

2 Comments

And while we’re on the subject of the Russian revolution, here’s a photo I took 30 years ago in Minsk on the 70th anniversary:

minsk

I confess that I had absolutely no sense at the time that it was all about to come crashing down.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Revolutionary memories”

  2. Pingback: Revolutionary memories - Russia News Now

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s