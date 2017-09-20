Autumn schedule

Blogging has been light since my return from Moscow as I not only have classes to teach and a book to write, but I also have to prepare for a bunch of talks and conferences to which I have (over-)committed myself during the next couple of months. Here are the details:

29 September – I’ll be giving a talk entitled ‘Russia and Ukraine’ at the annual symposium of the Canadian Association of Security and Intelligence Studies in Ottawa. Details here.

19 October – I’ll be participating in a roundtable on the subject of the Russian Revolution at McGill University, 3.30-5.30 pm.

25-27 October – Conference, University of Victoria, BC, on subject of ‘1917 and Today: Putin, Russia, and the Legacy of Revolution.’ My presentation will be on the subject, ‘Revolution, Emigration, and Post-communist Russia.’ Details here.

31 October – Group of 78 luncheon talk, Ottawa. I’ll be speaking on the topic ‘Do we still need NATO?’

9/10 November – I’ll be in Cobourg, Ontario, to give a lecture and run a seminar as part of the Northumberland Learning Connection program on ‘Russia 2017: 100 Years after the Revolution’. Details here.

16-18 November – Finally, it’s off to Ditchley Park, England, for a conference on ‘Russia’s Role in the World, Today and Tomorrow.’

I’ll try to fit some blogging in amongst all that.

