Apologies for the lack of posts. I have been busy doing research in Moscow for my book on Russian conservatism. Today I conducted a couple of interviews, including one with the man standing next to me below. I’ll post the interviews on this site once they have been transcribed and translated.
Advertisements
8 thoughts on “Moscow News”
Ah, Mr Dugin, the ‘Putin’s brain’ guy. Good for you. I thought he disappeared off the face of the earth.
LikeLike
Wow! I can’t wait to read the interview and your comments!
Any insight as to the future of Russian IW? Their organization? Training, philosophy?
LikeLike
I see that you are in good hands, Professor! How did Mr. Dugin manage to find a time for you with his busy schedule? 😉
LikeLike
Alex Jones, eh? Seems I’m in good company.
LikeLike
But in Russian establishment media he appears to be blacklisted, no?
LikeLike
I look forward to reading your book!
LikeLike
(Not because of Dugin, of course.)
LikeLike
Is this man really to be taken seriously?
I understand he is as sacked from his job?
What influence if any does he have on discourse in Russia?!
I never hear him refererred to except by people in the west who are interested in him
LikeLike