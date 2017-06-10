Pietro Shakarian has interviewed me for the Reconsidering Russia podcast. You can listen to the podcast here.
I hope you find it interesting.
4 thoughts on “Podcast”
Would you kindly post a transcript?
You’d have to ask Pietro Shakarian, who did the podcast.
Fascinating interview! Can’t wait until your book on Russian conservatism comes out.
It was enlightening to hear of your relationship and views re Boris Johnson. I know someone who knew him quite a few years ago. You say that he is more intelligent than you which is strange thing to say at this time, but nevertheless interesting. Thank you for taking the time to share your views so openly and all the best with your work as ever.
