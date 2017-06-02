I was on TVO’s ‘flagship current affairs program’ The Agenda last night, talking about NATO, Russia, defence spending and the like. You can watch it here.
Enjoy!
Advertisements
I was on TVO’s ‘flagship current affairs program’ The Agenda last night, talking about NATO, Russia, defence spending and the like. You can watch it here.
Enjoy!
4 thoughts on “The Agenda”
Two neocons, one peacenik, one realist, eh? Better than most western TV shows anyway. Of course I would like to see zero neocons; for the neocon shit to become totally unacceptable in public discourse. Tsk. Oh well, one can dream…
LikeLike
Comment section is already amazing!
“Dmitry Berger – 33 minutes ago
The chap from Ottawa is a known Putin apologist. He publishes text in support of Russian authoritarianism. Either a useful idiot or worse.”
Judging by his other comments we have here a true svidomite… who, although, uses the “language of the aggresssor” exclusively. Canadian diaspora?
LikeLike
My memory must be faulty, as I don’t remember writing any pieces ‘in support of Russian authoritarianism.’ I must start doing so – don’t want to disappoint!
LikeLike
Surprised by how much professors Stein and Saideman poisoned by propagandist cliches. Their arguments are absolutely divorced from the reality. Do they realize that by saying nonsense they lose their reputation in the scientific world? Paul did a great job as a real scientist who нas a good command of the topic of the discussion.
LikeLiked by 1 person