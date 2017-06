Last year, Rosatom announced that it intended to build a nuclear engine capable of driving a spaceship to Mars in a month and a half. It hopes to have a prototype ready by 2025. This would be just in time for the centenary of the 1926 Soviet film ‘Journey to Mars’, the poster for which is the picture for June in my Soviet poster calendar. The artists are Nikolai Prusakov and Grigory Borisov.

