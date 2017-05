I’m heading off to Toronto for a conference. If you are in town, you can see me tomorrow (Saturday) in a roundtable on the subject: ’25 years since the fall of the USSR: Where is Eurasia headed?’ The roundtable takes place in room 223/227 in the Rogers Communications Centre, Ryerson University, at 0900 hrs.

Also speaking are:

Peter Solomon, U of Toronto,

Sergei Plekhanov, York U,

Ivan Katchanowski, U of Ottawa,

and Joan DeBardeleben, Carleton U

